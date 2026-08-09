She Shares Her 'Secret Formula' For Giving Dated Wood Furniture A White Oak Upgrade

Do you own some ugly (or just out-of-fashion) furniture? The reason some otherwise sound furniture looks dated and funky could just be its finish. Perhaps the finish is cracked and flaking away. It might be painted an out-of-trend color or have an orange hue. (Good Lord, not orange!) The furniture itself may be solid and even attractive, but the finish is ruining its value.

Online DIY influencers have developed a depth of content dealing with just such problems, teaching how to get a new and updated look ... most recently the white oak look. In fact, the TikTok handywoman at Surry Place has even developed her own secret formula (whitewash plus Minwax Weathered Oak and Provincial) to help you achieve the white oak look. She breaks a few traditional rules in the process (mixing the white stain with dark stains), but you cannot argue with the results. In truth, there are many ways to deal with a dowdy finish, but let's face it, who can resist a secret formula? (Apparently becoming less secret ...)

One important point of clarification is that the "white oak look" is a finishing trend that applies a medium dark stain (the "oak" hue in this finish) and then adds a white stain (often called a pickling stain) to add whitewashed highlights (the white part of the white oak look). This is not to be confused with actual white oak lumber, which is a medium tan color when a clear coat finish is applied.