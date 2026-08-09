Goodbye Pricey Blackout Curtains And Blinds: The Easier Hack To Cover Windows

All you need is one poster board per window, tape or removable sticky tack, a ruler, scissors, a pencil, and a bit of time. This is a great project for renters, as it doesn't require drilling holes in the wall or permanently altering the window or frame. Measure the height and width of each pane and mark it on the black paper. Just make sure to follow the old rule of measure twice, cut once to avoid wasting poster board.

Clean your windows and the casing, and allow it to dry before placing your new blackout panels on the glass. Attach tape or sticky tack to the back of the paper. Line up them up evenly against the lines of the window and press down. Smooth down any wrinkles and make sure the window pane is evenly covered.

A similar project can be used as insulation. This aluminum foil hack that keeps your home warm works well in the winter, but you likely want to keep your home cooler during the summer. The darkening panels have the benefit of keeping your interior shielded from sunlight. As an added bonus, when it does get cold again, you can remove the existing panels and use them as stencils to cut your foil for winter.