Not Curtains Or Blinds: The Fun, Affordable Way To Cover Boring Glass Doors
Curtains and blinds can cover a sliding glass door, but they're a bit basic. There are plenty of alternatives to curtains for a sliding glass door, but not all of them will work for everyone, especially if you want something that's fun and affordable. Luckily, there is another option. Wallpaper can be layered right over your sliding glass doors, giving you complete privacy and decorative freedom without breaking the bank. You can use any wallpaper you like, although each one will capture a different look. Textured faux-wood paper is a great choice if you want something sophisticated, and you may even be able to match it to the other doors in your house. On the other hand, something colorful and patterned will have a more whimsical and fun aesthetic.
In addition to the range of styles, wallpaper is available in a variety of price points. On average, you can expect to spend between $0.50 and $12 per square foot unless you're commissioning a custom design. In general, most sliding glass doors fall between 5 feet by 7 feet and 16 feet by 8 feet, depending on the number of panels they have. That means you could be spending as little as $17.50 on wallpaper. You can easily tailor costs to your budget, and it's potentially even more affordable than blinds or curtains, which tend to cost between $30 and $1,500. Stick with inexpensive wallpaper, such as peel-and-stick, to keep things affordable. Using peel-and-stick wallpaper also solves the problem of getting wallpaper glue. Regular wallpaper paste sometimes struggles to adhere to glass, so you'll need either something self-adhesive or an extra-strong wallpaper glue or primer designed for non-porous surfaces.
Adding wallpaper to your glass doors
Start by measuring your glass panels, so you know how much wallpaper you need. It's a good idea to round up and get a bit extra in case something goes wrong. Adding an extra square foot won't increase the cost much, so you can be prepared and keep things affordable at the same time. Unlike with curtains or blinds, you can easily customize your wallpaper when it arrives. A thin layer of paint can help your faux-wood wallpaper match the color of your other doors or furniture, or you can use paint or markers to add extra designs. If you still want to be able to see through the glass door, use a craft knife to cut small decorative holes in the wallpaper. You may want to wait until after you've measured and cut your wallpaper to fit the door, so you can be sure the holes will be where you want them. Cut it a little larger than the panels, and trim the excess off once it's applied to avoid accidentally cutting it too small.
Your wallpaper will have a better chance of sticking properly if the doors are clean, so make sure you know how to clean glass and give them a thorough wash before applying it. If you aren't using peel-and-stick wallpaper, read through the instructions and follow them carefully. You may need to apply the paste directly to the paper or the glass door. Line the wallpaper up carefully and smooth it down. When it's time to move out or swap it for a different style, use heat or water to loosen the adhesion, then simply scrape it off and remove the adhesive residue from the glass with hot water and vinegar.