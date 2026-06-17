Not Curtains Or Blinds: The Fun, Affordable Way To Cover Boring Glass Doors

Curtains and blinds can cover a sliding glass door, but they're a bit basic. There are plenty of alternatives to curtains for a sliding glass door, but not all of them will work for everyone, especially if you want something that's fun and affordable. Luckily, there is another option. Wallpaper can be layered right over your sliding glass doors, giving you complete privacy and decorative freedom without breaking the bank. You can use any wallpaper you like, although each one will capture a different look. Textured faux-wood paper is a great choice if you want something sophisticated, and you may even be able to match it to the other doors in your house. On the other hand, something colorful and patterned will have a more whimsical and fun aesthetic.

In addition to the range of styles, wallpaper is available in a variety of price points. On average, you can expect to spend between $0.50 and $12 per square foot unless you're commissioning a custom design. In general, most sliding glass doors fall between 5 feet by 7 feet and 16 feet by 8 feet, depending on the number of panels they have. That means you could be spending as little as $17.50 on wallpaper. You can easily tailor costs to your budget, and it's potentially even more affordable than blinds or curtains, which tend to cost between $30 and $1,500. Stick with inexpensive wallpaper, such as peel-and-stick, to keep things affordable. Using peel-and-stick wallpaper also solves the problem of getting wallpaper glue. Regular wallpaper paste sometimes struggles to adhere to glass, so you'll need either something self-adhesive or an extra-strong wallpaper glue or primer designed for non-porous surfaces.