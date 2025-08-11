Ditch The Curtains & Try These 5 Chic Solutions To Cover Sliding Glass Doors Instead

When homeowners are looking for ways to increase privacy or regulate the temperature of their home, one of the first go-to options is curtains. However, while these versatile fabric hangings are excellent for a variety of windows, they aren't the best when it comes to sliding glass doors. They can be cumbersome by getting caught up in the door track and can often make your space feel cramped because they make it hard to control how much light is let into the room. But, don't despair! Curtains aren't the solution for covering sliding doors.

There are a variety of unique window treatment ideas, which can help you separate your indoor space from the outside. And, many of them come with a range of additional benefits you may not have previously considered. For example, installing sliding shutters gives you the ability to control how much light enters your room. Alternatively, cellular shades not only add privacy but also increase the energy efficiency of your home by using their layered design to improve insulation. So, if you're fed up with the hassle of having curtains alongside your sliding doors, but you're at a loss for what to use instead, check out these attractive and helpful options.