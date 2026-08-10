Turn An Old Frying Pan Into The Cutest Planter For Succulents

Serve up an artfully-arranged succulent display with the help of an old frying pan. When you think about it, a pan just makes sense. It's round and just deep enough to hold soil for succulents. We've already shared one way to turn an old frying pan into a whimsical outdoor planter, but this one is a little more sophisticated. It's also a tabletop option that you can place indoors or out.

Preparing the pan involves creating drainage holes, so you'll need a drill with a cobalt bit (or another bit that can handle the thick metal). Unless you love the finish on your pan, you'll also want paint. Chalk paint, which sticks well to many surfaces including metal, can work. An oil-based spray enamel is another option. If you want to create a more dynamic look, choose two or more colors of paint.

You may want additional embellishments on hand to customize the pan. If you want to elevate it, grab wood blocks, mini furniture legs, or a pedestal to attach to the bottom. To complete the planting part, buy succulent soil and a selection of plants. You can also include extra decorations for the plants, like rocks to cover the soil or mini signs and other adornments.