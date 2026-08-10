Turn An Old Frying Pan Into The Cutest Planter For Succulents
Serve up an artfully-arranged succulent display with the help of an old frying pan. When you think about it, a pan just makes sense. It's round and just deep enough to hold soil for succulents. We've already shared one way to turn an old frying pan into a whimsical outdoor planter, but this one is a little more sophisticated. It's also a tabletop option that you can place indoors or out.
Preparing the pan involves creating drainage holes, so you'll need a drill with a cobalt bit (or another bit that can handle the thick metal). Unless you love the finish on your pan, you'll also want paint. Chalk paint, which sticks well to many surfaces including metal, can work. An oil-based spray enamel is another option. If you want to create a more dynamic look, choose two or more colors of paint.
You may want additional embellishments on hand to customize the pan. If you want to elevate it, grab wood blocks, mini furniture legs, or a pedestal to attach to the bottom. To complete the planting part, buy succulent soil and a selection of plants. You can also include extra decorations for the plants, like rocks to cover the soil or mini signs and other adornments.
Elevate a frying pan into a succulent planter
No matter how you use old pot and pans instead of tossing them, clean them to remove any grease or residue first. Baking soda paste works well for removing stubborn gunk. Since you're not using it for cooking anymore, you can also scour the pan with steel wool, a wire brush, or other abrasive tools to remove rough spots. Having a smooth surface makes the paint go on well and leaves the finish looking smooth. Then, drill several holes in the bottom of the pan for drainage. Succulents can be especially sensitive to excess water in the soil, so this is a must.
Decide on your color scheme and start painting. You'll want to paint the outside of the pan and enough of the inside that the soil line will cover the unpainted part. Opt for a different color inside and outside, paint the rim a different color, or create painted designs on the pan. If you'd like contrast, make the handles a different color so they stand out. You can add extra little details, like twine wrapped around the handles or wood beads glued along the top edge of the pan. Allow your planter to dry, and fill it with plants to bring your new repurposed container garden to life.