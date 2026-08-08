What Is The IKEA Buyback Program?

The IKEA brand has won over a great number of shoppers, and often for reasons beyond the simple, affordable furnishings in its catalog. The food court is an iconic lunch spot, and the large-scale displays give you plenty of practical design and decor inspiration to draw from. But if there's one aspect of the Swedish company that perhaps doesn't get enough attention, it's the Buyback & Resell service.

If you have old IKEA furniture that's still in decent condition and that you're ready to part with, you might be able to give it back to the store in exchange for an IKEA refund card. These cards essentially work as a store credit, allowing you to pick out new furnishings for your home to replace the ones you've just turned in. This could also be a great opportunity to try some of the brand's newest storage solutions, or pick up some of this year's most exciting IKEA kitchen finds.

IKEA's Buyback & Resell service is currently exclusive to IKEA Family members and those who are a part of the IKEA Business Network program. Luckily, the first of these programs is completely free to join. It's also worth noting that only certain types of furniture qualify for buyback. Dining tables, desks, cabinets, and bookcases are all accepted, while upholstered furnishings and small kitchen and bath products are not listed as eligible. Any item that IKEA buys back will go to its as-is section, and can be purchased there at a discounted price by other shoppers. This makes the program one of the more sustainable ways to dispose of old furniture.