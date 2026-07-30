10 Most Exciting New IKEA Kitchen Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
If you're ready to increase the functionality of your kitchen without spending a fortune, a trip to IKEA might be well worth your time. With the budget-friendly products in the Swedish retailer's lineup, you can reclaim countertop space, sort out your cabinet interiors, and cut down on the clutter that's impacting your refrigerator and pantry. You'll also find plenty of useful tools for preparing and storing meals, and a couple of attractive options for sprucing up your kitchen decor. The best part is, IKEA is constantly bringing new items into its catalog that can swiftly become staples for the heart of your home.
The NÅLBLECKA corner shelf, TOFSAND plate stand, and the IKEA 365+ glass food container sets are some of this year's most notable new products in the kitchen department. Though they all serve a different practical purpose, each one showcases IKEA's trademark balance of dependability and simplicity. They're just a sampling of the products that have come out this year. The other additions to our list also come in at a reasonable price, and have already garnered a handful of positive reviews since their respective releases. Many of these IKEA items are also useful for those who are ready to say goodbye to space problems in the kitchen.
NÅLBLECKA corner shelf
It's tempting to leave miscellaneous items out on your countertops because access is so easy. However, that's usually a sure-fire way to let clutter build up — unless you have a storage solution like the NÅLBLECKA corner shelf up your sleeve. This angular, two-tiered fixture has plenty of space for oils, vinegars, spices, and various kitchen utensils. You could use it as a base for making coffee or tea, and it wouldn't be a bad place to keep a potted plant, either. The simple bamboo and black-metal aesthetic means it works with many kitchen designs.
UPPFYLLD ice pop maker
IKEA's new UPPFYLLD light turquoise ice pop makers allow you to make treats in time for the heat of summer. Each $4 set has six molds you can fill with juice or blended fruit, then stick in the freezer. You also won't have to fret about cleaning out all of the small ridges on the insides of the molds, because the plastic is dishwasher safe. There aren't many reviews written about this new product, but so far the ones that are there are positive, with one pointing out their granddaughter loves the ice pops this makes.
TOFSAND plate stand
With a bit of creativity, the TOFSAND plate stand can upgrade the aesthetics of your kitchen countertop. You can of course use it to display decorative dish ware, but even if you only set plain bowls in it's tiered holders, it will still serve as an attractive fruit stand or snack station. The white, polyester powder-coated steel design makes it a charming addition to a buffet assembled on a serving table or kitchen island. It's also designed to hold up outdoors, can be disassembled when not in use, and comes in at a reasonable $15.
SPJUTLILJA dish drainer
Homeowners and renters with small kitchens will likely appreciate IKEA's new $5 SPJUTLILJA dish drainer. It's portable, thanks to the handles on the side, and its compact dimensions means it finding cabinet space when it's not in use shouldn't be too difficult. It features a divider for silverware, and there are no holes on the bottom, so you won't have to worry about water draining out if you leave it on your countertop (ridges on the bottom elevate dishes so they can dry).
IKEA 365+ food container with lid
Glass food containers are a must for any kitchen, and if you're currently in need of some new ones, then IKEA's 365+ food container with lid set is worth a look. You'll get three 6-inch-by-6-inch boxes for $15 designed to storing and reheat about 20 ounces, or one serving, of leftovers. Use them in the microwave and freezer, and if you remove the lids, they're oven safe, too. They have a 4.9-star review score on IKEA's website. One user says that "these containers are high quality and I'm sure they will last for years."
HAVSTULPAN cutting board
One side of the HAVSTULPAN cutting board is just what it seems — a simple bamboo surface for cutting fruit, veggies, and meat. Flip it over, though, and the other side has a unique practical feature: Eight equal-sized wedges on the bottom, with grooves running outward from the center of the board. This arrangement is designed to help cut perfect pizza slices. You could also use this $10 board for serving foods, and it might even be handy for prepping citrus and other garnish if you're interested in setting up a backyard bar this summer.
VARIERA flatware tray
A silverware tray is a must for most kitchens, but unfortunately, they don't always line up neatly with the dimensions of the drawers they're in. IKEA's $6 VARIERA flatware tray is adjustable, which effectively makes this problem disappear. You can increase and decrease the width of the organizer with ease, adjusting to almost any drawer you might face. Rounded corners and durable plastic makes the compartments easy to clean. One 5-star reviewer described the tray as "sturdy."
KEJSERLIG bowl set
There's no need to stick to ordinary white dishes when colorful pieces like those found in the $8 KEJSERLIG bowl set are on hand in your kitchen. The three-piece stoneware collection is bright but natural-looking, with distinct, ridged patterns along the outside of each piece. These bowls are perfect for serving snacks and dips. You can use them for food prep, or turn them into catch-alls for keys and coins. So far, IKEA customers have given this product a collective score of 4.9-stars, with more than 50 total reviews.
HEAT trivet, bright red cork pattern
IKEA's new red cork HEAT trivet gives a simple kitchen staple a welcome visual upgrade. The 7-inch hot pad's surface features red and dark brown flecks on it. As a result, it's as much a decor piece as it is a trivet. This product has an approachable $4 price tag, and unlike many IKEA kitchen items sold in sets, you can buy just one if you like. Prop it against a backsplash, and it could act as an accent to all sorts of retro kitchen decor ideas that add nostalgia to your home.
LYSRÄKA teapot
Sometimes, the simplest additions to your kitchen are the most exciting. The new LYSRÄKA teapot from IKEA is the sort of everyday staple that hot beverage fans might display on their countertop. The white, glazed stoneware appears both modern and timeless at the same time. It measures 5½ inches tall, costs just $15, and should pair with any cups or mugs. Be aware that it's not dishwasher safe (hand wash only), though it is microwave safe.