Save Old Pickle Jars To DIY Stunning Flower Lights
Pickle jars are one of those things we all seem to have in the fridge, and when one gets tossed, another follows. You may have thought to use old pickle jars to DIY cute countertop storage or to save other food items. It turns out you can also use these empty glass vessels to make your own customized hanging lantern, and it's giving all the floral vibes you never realized you always wanted. Rather than waste old jars, many crafters are finding ways to upcycle them, including turning them into a floral lamp.
The main idea is to fill the jar with faux or dried flowers, stick in a battery-operated LED, and voila! Whether you're looking for farmhouse lighting ideas to brighten up your home or glowing garden beacons to light a walkway, this DIY offers a range of uses and personalization at an affordable price.
Make your own jar light
To make your own DIY flower light, you'll need a few supplies, including an empty pickle jar, an LED disc light like GoodEA.fun puck lights with rechargeable remote, faux or dried flowers, and some ribbon or twine like PERKHOMY natural jute twine. You'll also need scissors, a hammer, a nail, and, depending on the type of light you choose, sticky pads. Get your supplies ready. It's time to craft pretty lanterns.
First, attach a hanger for this vessel by poking two holes in the top of the jar lid with a nail and hammer. Feed twine or string through. Stick an LED disc light into the bottom of the lid. Now, select the floral embellishments. Buy plastic flowers from discount shops or thrift stores, and place them in the jar. Hang your lamp from the porch, or create a stunning table centerpiece in minutes with this effortless DIY. Modify the project by adding two parts glue to one part water, and a few drops of food coloring. Paint this over the glass and let it dry for a smoky spyglass look. You can also swap out flowers for any other item you want on display, such as seashells. If you've got the supplies, this project take no time and won't break the bank.