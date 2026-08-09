Save Old Pickle Jars To DIY Stunning Flower Lights

Pickle jars are one of those things we all seem to have in the fridge, and when one gets tossed, another follows. You may have thought to use old pickle jars to DIY cute countertop storage or to save other food items. It turns out you can also use these empty glass vessels to make your own customized hanging lantern, and it's giving all the floral vibes you never realized you always wanted. Rather than waste old jars, many crafters are finding ways to upcycle them, including turning them into a floral lamp.

The main idea is to fill the jar with faux or dried flowers, stick in a battery-operated LED, and voila! Whether you're looking for farmhouse lighting ideas to brighten up your home or glowing garden beacons to light a walkway, this DIY offers a range of uses and personalization at an affordable price.