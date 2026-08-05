This Limited-Run Promotional Dish From Pyrex Is Highly Collectible
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Eagle-eyed thrifters can spot valuable vintage Pyrex a mile away. Even if Pink Gooseberry or Colonial Mist bowls are hiding in an overcrowded antique shop, you better believe savvy shoppers will overcome any obstacles to secure them. However, there is one particular dish that is much more elusive, even to seasoned pros: the Pyrex Gourmet black and white leaf 2.5-quart casserole dish. If you happen to stumble upon one at an antique shop or an estate sale, grab it before someone else does.
A find from 1961 that cost less than $7 at the time, this rare black and white vintage Pyrex dish is worth the extra espionage skills when thrift shopping. Since it was a promotional item back in the day, there aren't quite as many pieces floating around compared to other Pyrex styles. Plus, it's favored for its experimental motif, which the brand tested to see where shoppers were gravitating, and its unique white opal glass, an unexpected contrast to the more colorful options. Some even came with a clear lid, a trivet, and a candle warmer. This piece can rack up hundreds; one recently sold on Etsy for $125, while current listings often exceed $200.
How to spot and style Pyrex's Gourmet black and white leaf dish
Pyrex's Gourmet black and white leaf dish is just as it sounds. You'll know you've come across one when you see the opal white glass with square black leaf prints around the circumference. As is the case with any vintage item, there are extra details that determine whether or not you have the real thing. The logo on vintage Pyrex pieces will be capitalized — yes, there is a difference between PYREX and Pyrex. It will boast borosilicate glass; this allows for drastic temperature fluctuations, which is why you can take the OG pieces directly from the freezer to the oven. Now, Pyrex pieces are made from soda lime glass and need to sit out at room temperature before such a drastic shift. Additionally, the bowl itself is thinner compared to Pyrex's collectibles from the '40s.
In terms of adding this rare show-stopper to your collection, the aesthetic details are entirely up to you. Whether you'd like to place it on the shelf with your other collectibles, use the bowl on the table to hold accessories, or even allow it to help organize your pantry, this Pyrex selection will be a great addition to any busy kitchen — if you can find it.