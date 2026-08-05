This Limited-Run Promotional Dish From Pyrex Is Highly Collectible

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Eagle-eyed thrifters can spot valuable vintage Pyrex a mile away. Even if Pink Gooseberry or Colonial Mist bowls are hiding in an overcrowded antique shop, you better believe savvy shoppers will overcome any obstacles to secure them. However, there is one particular dish that is much more elusive, even to seasoned pros: the Pyrex Gourmet black and white leaf 2.5-quart casserole dish. If you happen to stumble upon one at an antique shop or an estate sale, grab it before someone else does.

A find from 1961 that cost less than $7 at the time, this rare black and white vintage Pyrex dish is worth the extra espionage skills when thrift shopping. Since it was a promotional item back in the day, there aren't quite as many pieces floating around compared to other Pyrex styles. Plus, it's favored for its experimental motif, which the brand tested to see where shoppers were gravitating, and its unique white opal glass, an unexpected contrast to the more colorful options. Some even came with a clear lid, a trivet, and a candle warmer. This piece can rack up hundreds; one recently sold on Etsy for $125, while current listings often exceed $200.