She Turns An IKEA Metal Stool Into A Designer Statement Piece
IKEA finds are affordable and Scandinavian chic, but many items aren't known for being designer pieces. Practical? Yes! However, some are more functional than statement-making. But TikTok creator Hanna.Goldfisch proves that a basic IKEA stool can be transformed into something worthy of the designer label. She does so by using the MARIUS Stool as the base and covering it to create a piece reminiscent of this Genneys End Table. (And there are other uses for this item, too, like this IKEA hack to turn the stool into a stylish side table.)
The Genneys end table is about $240. And the MARIUS? It's just $9.99. You'll also need the supplies to cover the stool, but using a paper mache method and a little paint keeps the project very affordable. Even better, you're able to customize the shape and colors that you implement into your DIY version.
While the creator doesn't show the step-by-step process, you can see that she uses paper bags and masking tape to add thickness and create the shape. If you want to add a footrest detail as she does, you'll also need a large embroidery hoop that fits inside the legs. The papier-mache coating requires additional paper (newspaper or other paper) and glue. You've probably made the classic flour and water glue when making kids' projects, but you can also use wallpaper glue. Or, make it even easier with a product like Activa CelluClay Instant Papier Mache. You simply add water to the material with no need for separate glue. And if you have leftovers, you can try other projects, like this easy-to-make artisan paper mache vase.
Paper mache your MARIUS stool into a new shape
You can swap traditional side tables for a chic DIY solution in many ways. This idea is an artsy option that makes the stool look like a sculptural form. It's not an exact dupe of the Genneys side table, but it shares the sculpted, plaster-like look with bumpy, textured surfaces and the light cream color. This creator adds the horizontal circular pieces to create more interest, but you can skip that part if you want your DIY to look more like the Genneys.
Start by bunching up newspaper, paper bags, or a similar paper material and taping it to your MARIUS stool. This bulks up the thin metal pieces and helps you create that organic, wavy surface. Apply the tape tightly to create a firm foundation for the papier-mache. Add it on all surfaces until you're happy with the shape.
Mix up your papier-mache material, and apply it over the prepared stool. You can mold the papier-mache to get the surface texturing and shape that you want. Another option is to create additional shapes, like flowers or balls, by applying papier-mache to other objects and attaching them to the stool. For example, you might make flowers and leaves out of cardboard, glue them onto the stool, and cover them in papier-mache. Let the layers fully dry, then paint the stool. Go with cream to keep with the neutral designer vibe or paint a custom shade that fits your decor.