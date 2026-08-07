She Turns An IKEA Metal Stool Into A Designer Statement Piece

IKEA finds are affordable and Scandinavian chic, but many items aren't known for being designer pieces. Practical? Yes! However, some are more functional than statement-making. But TikTok creator Hanna.Goldfisch proves that a basic IKEA stool can be transformed into something worthy of the designer label. She does so by using the MARIUS Stool as the base and covering it to create a piece reminiscent of this Genneys End Table. (And there are other uses for this item, too, like this IKEA hack to turn the stool into a stylish side table.)

The Genneys end table is about $240. And the MARIUS? It's just $9.99. You'll also need the supplies to cover the stool, but using a paper mache method and a little paint keeps the project very affordable. Even better, you're able to customize the shape and colors that you implement into your DIY version.

While the creator doesn't show the step-by-step process, you can see that she uses paper bags and masking tape to add thickness and create the shape. If you want to add a footrest detail as she does, you'll also need a large embroidery hoop that fits inside the legs. The papier-mache coating requires additional paper (newspaper or other paper) and glue. You've probably made the classic flour and water glue when making kids' projects, but you can also use wallpaper glue. Or, make it even easier with a product like Activa CelluClay Instant Papier Mache. You simply add water to the material with no need for separate glue. And if you have leftovers, you can try other projects, like this easy-to-make artisan paper mache vase.