Swap Traditional Side Tables For A Chic DIY Solution To Easily Store Blankets
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Books, remotes, blankets, those reading glasses you're not ready to admit you need, all need a home, which is why side tables are popular in living rooms. There are plenty of end tables you can DIY or buy. But many lack something important: adequate storage along with a pretty design, especially if you need to store bulky blankets. TikTok creator Andrea from @happieverlyafter achieves success with a simple end table replacement using a tall woven basket and a large metal tray.
Using the tray as a lid means that you can easily lift it off when you want the blankets from inside. To achieve the aesthetic, you'll need a tall, wide basket with a flat top. Handles along the top edge will interfere with the tray. If you can't find a basket you like, check for woven basket planters, trash cans, or clothes hampers. End tables are usually between 18 and 24 inches tall — aim for a height within 2 inches above or below your chair or couch's arm.
Round is ideal because you'll find more tray options to match, but you may also find a square or rectangular tray to work with an angular basket. For the tray, look for a contrasting material, like metal or wood, with dimensions that are just slightly larger than the top of the basket. Short sides on the tray are best as it makes it resemble a tabletop well. For example, the Omuriko Decorative Tray comes in several colors and various sizes for a good fit. Or, look for a cutting board that fits the dimensions.
Pair a basket and a tray for DIY blanket storage
This project is a clever blanket storage idea that's simple to recreate. It's easiest to achieve if you buy the basket and tray at the same store. That way, you can test the fit and see how well the tray works as a lid for the basket. If that's not an option, take accurate measurements to find a pair that works well. The right sizes are essential here to ensure the tray sits steadily on top. You can always change the color of one or both of the components with a coat of spray paint if the best-fitting pieces don't look good together.
While the original creator leaves the tray top plain, you can add images or words to fit the design style of your living room. Or, decoupage a pretty paper pattern onto the top of the lid, sealing it in well with Mod Podge. If you use a wood cutting board with no edge, glue wood beads, like the ones on this Crafter's Square Wooden Bead Garland, to create a rim around it. You can also add drawer pulls as handles on the tray.
Once you position the basket where you want it, fold or roll your extra blankets and put them inside the basket. (Save a few to try some unusual ways to decorate with throw blankets.) Then, put the lid on top. You can put decor pieces on the tray, but keep it to a few non-fragile items, as you'll need to lift the tray off any time you want to grab a blanket. You can also use the basket to store toys, magazines, throw pillows, or other items that will fit inside.