Swap Traditional Side Tables For A Chic DIY Solution To Easily Store Blankets

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Books, remotes, blankets, those reading glasses you're not ready to admit you need, all need a home, which is why side tables are popular in living rooms. There are plenty of end tables you can DIY or buy. But many lack something important: adequate storage along with a pretty design, especially if you need to store bulky blankets. TikTok creator Andrea from @happieverlyafter achieves success with a simple end table replacement using a tall woven basket and a large metal tray.

Using the tray as a lid means that you can easily lift it off when you want the blankets from inside. To achieve the aesthetic, you'll need a tall, wide basket with a flat top. Handles along the top edge will interfere with the tray. If you can't find a basket you like, check for woven basket planters, trash cans, or clothes hampers. End tables are usually between 18 and 24 inches tall — aim for a height within 2 inches above or below your chair or couch's arm.

Round is ideal because you'll find more tray options to match, but you may also find a square or rectangular tray to work with an angular basket. For the tray, look for a contrasting material, like metal or wood, with dimensions that are just slightly larger than the top of the basket. Short sides on the tray are best as it makes it resemble a tabletop well. For example, the Omuriko Decorative Tray comes in several colors and various sizes for a good fit. Or, look for a cutting board that fits the dimensions.