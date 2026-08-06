Not Big-Box Retailers: The Cheapest Place To Buy Bricks
If you've ever installed your own brick patio, you know that big box stores like Home Depot and Lowe's almost always have what you need in stock. However, depending on the amount of bricks required, the project can quickly become expensive. Thankfully, there are secondhand shops and online marketplaces where you can find affordable, good-quality used bricks, which make an excellent alternative to new bricks.
Reclaimed or historic bricks make a unique kitchen flooring option. They often command high prices at salvage stores, especially rare bricks. You might have better luck finding inexpensive ones at a local Habitat for Humanity ReStore. These are independent stores owned by Habitat for Humanity that collect donated construction material, like bricks, that are then resold to the public at far below average retail prices. Bricks aren't always available at Habitat stores, but you have a better chance of finding them there than at similar thrift or resale shops.
Used or reclaimed bricks can also be purchased from a landscaping supply company. Municipal dumps often collect construction debris, such as bricks, though this depends on the municipality and whether they sell it back to the public. The cheapest place to buy bricks is online.
Where to find inexpensive bricks online
Facebook Marketplace has emerged not just as a great, albeit unexpected place to find pavers like bricks. You can enter your search parameters, and it will show you the closest listings based on your criteria. More often than not, people are trying to get rid of materials for really low prices or for free. Craigslist is another good resource for finding cheap or low-cost bricks.
Another online angle you could take is to join a Buy Nothing Group. This can be done through the official Buy Nothing nonprofit app, or in registered Facebook groups for your area. The Buy Nothing Project encourages neighbors to share unused items for free. As with any of the mentioned solutions, however, there is no guarantee that bricks will be available. It is also important to take general safety precautions when picking up items from Facebook Marketplace or other online sources, such as meeting in a public location or bringing someone with you to the pickup location.
If you do manage to track down bricks online or at a secondhand store, it's important to assess their quality. If you see significant cracks or the surface looks scratched, flaky, and powdery, there's likely internal damage to the bricks. You may want to skip them for your project. For online listings, make sure there are good photos you can examine for potential damage. This way, you don't waste time or fuel traveling to pick up bad bricks.