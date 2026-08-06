Not Big-Box Retailers: The Cheapest Place To Buy Bricks

If you've ever installed your own brick patio, you know that big box stores like Home Depot and Lowe's almost always have what you need in stock. However, depending on the amount of bricks required, the project can quickly become expensive. Thankfully, there are secondhand shops and online marketplaces where you can find affordable, good-quality used bricks, which make an excellent alternative to new bricks.

Reclaimed or historic bricks make a unique kitchen flooring option. They often command high prices at salvage stores, especially rare bricks. You might have better luck finding inexpensive ones at a local Habitat for Humanity ReStore. These are independent stores owned by Habitat for Humanity that collect donated construction material, like bricks, that are then resold to the public at far below average retail prices. Bricks aren't always available at Habitat stores, but you have a better chance of finding them there than at similar thrift or resale shops.

Used or reclaimed bricks can also be purchased from a landscaping supply company. Municipal dumps often collect construction debris, such as bricks, though this depends on the municipality and whether they sell it back to the public. The cheapest place to buy bricks is online.