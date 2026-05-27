The Unexpected Place Everyone Overlooks To Find Affordable Patio Pavers

A simple search of Facebook Marketplace yields a bunch of results for pavers, landscaping stones, and other bricks, so you'll need to look for the style, color, and amount you want. You may have to keep an eye out for a little while to score free pavers or a good deal. Since these pavers are being sold by people in your area, prices can vary significantly, though they are often more affordable than traditional retailers. Check back periodically to see if anyone in your area has made new listings for pavers on Marketplace until you find an ideal solution.

When buying anything online, it's important to be cautious by considering the pros and cons. Be aware that some Facebook Marketplace listings may be for people trying to sell new pavers, which can still be relatively pricey. In other cases, Facebook Marketplace sellers might ask that you remove the pavers from the ground. Factor in the effort that will go into picking up the stones and relocating them to your yard into the price of a Facebook Marketplace offer if necessary. When installing options like a brick paver patio, it can take a lot of stones, so you may want to pick up pavers from multiple online listings to get enough for your project. If you're not having luck with Facebook Marketplace, try asking your local landscaping companies if they have any deals on leftover pavers.