The Ultra-Valuable And Rare Vintage Pyrex Dish Every Thrifter Dreams Of Finding

In the world of Pyrex, there are standard patterns, which are pretty easy to track down and usually affordable. Then there are the rare and ultra-rare Pyrex dishes any collector would be thrilled to find at a thrift store. Finally, there are the head-scratchers — little is known about when, where, and why they were produced, or how many of them are out there. Their mystery makes them all the more desirable among collectors.

The so-called "Turquoise Golden Birds" pattern falls into the last category. It's a rarity, only available in one Pyrex shape, the 575 2-quart space-saver casserole dish. And not much is known about its history, including when it was created, why, or how many were made. That, combined with Pyrex collectors' avid interest and curiosity in all things made by the company, means the casserole dish is worth a pretty penny if you should spot it out in the wild. It was listed on Etsy for $7,500 at one point, and that piece wasn't in particularly good condition.

You may not know the provenance of Turquoise Golden Birds — was it a promotional item? Was it a test piece or created by employees experimenting with designs and colors? What you can know is how to spot one should you come across the coveted casserole dish at an estate sale or thrift store.