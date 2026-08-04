The Ultra-Valuable And Rare Vintage Pyrex Dish Every Thrifter Dreams Of Finding
In the world of Pyrex, there are standard patterns, which are pretty easy to track down and usually affordable. Then there are the rare and ultra-rare Pyrex dishes any collector would be thrilled to find at a thrift store. Finally, there are the head-scratchers — little is known about when, where, and why they were produced, or how many of them are out there. Their mystery makes them all the more desirable among collectors.
The so-called "Turquoise Golden Birds" pattern falls into the last category. It's a rarity, only available in one Pyrex shape, the 575 2-quart space-saver casserole dish. And not much is known about its history, including when it was created, why, or how many were made. That, combined with Pyrex collectors' avid interest and curiosity in all things made by the company, means the casserole dish is worth a pretty penny if you should spot it out in the wild. It was listed on Etsy for $7,500 at one point, and that piece wasn't in particularly good condition.
You may not know the provenance of Turquoise Golden Birds — was it a promotional item? Was it a test piece or created by employees experimenting with designs and colors? What you can know is how to spot one should you come across the coveted casserole dish at an estate sale or thrift store.
Everything you need to know about Turquoise Golden Birds
If you're browsing the shelves of a thrift store or the tables at an estate sale and see an oblong, turquoise casserole dish, with a shiny golden pattern on it, it may just be the longed-for Turquoise Golden Birds. Or, it might not be, as there are similar patterns and casseroles that aren't worth nearly as much. For example, Glasbake, a dishware company you're likely to find at thrift stores if you like Pyrex, made a similar-looking casserole, in partnership with the retailer Sears. Those dishes are relatively rare, but not as rare as the Pyrex version.
There are four things to examine should you think you've found Turquoise Golden Birds or another valuable Pyrex dish at a thrift store. The first is the pattern itself. The design is gold leaf on a turquoise background. It features two birds in the center, with scrolls and flowers on each side. The second is the lid, which should have a goldleaf pattern painted on the top. If the lid is original to the piece, it should have the number 550 marked on it somewhere, as that model number corresponds to the lids made to go with the space-saver casseroles (model number 575).
Third, flip the casserole over and examine the backstamp. It should read PYREX in all capital letters and include the model number, 575, plus Made in the USA and the capacity, 2.5 quarts. Finally, examine the condition of the dish, as chips, cracks, and faded paint can impact its value, and aesthetics, somewhat.