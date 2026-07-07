The Kitchenware Brand To Hunt For At Thrift Stores If You Like Pyrex & Le Creuset

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In the world of cute, colorful, vintage kitchenware, you have your heavyweights, the names almost everyone knows — Pyrex, Le Creuset, Fiestaware, and Corningware. Then you have the overlooked kitchenware brands, like Cathrineholm, which still have their devotees. And then there are the even less well-known brands.

Into that third category falls Glasbake, aka Glasbak. Created just two years after the launch of Pyrex, in 1917, Glasbake products were made from soda-lime glass, rather than the borosilicate glass used in old-school PYREX, but similar to the glass used in modern-day pyrex. The earliest Glasbake products were made from clear glass, but sometime around the middle of the 20th century, the company took a page from Pyrex and started producing milk glass dishes with pretty patterns on them.

Designs included blueberries, flowers, leaves, and even an atomic starburst, similar to the rare Corningware pattern. It seems Glasbake wasn't shy about playing around with the shape and style of its dishware, either, offering heart-shaped casseroles, bottles made for hot liquid called "hottles," and square coffee cups. Despite its wide range, the company ultimately couldn't compete with Pyrex and Anchor Hocking, and ended up shuttering in 1983. In some ways, its lack of popularity is good news for today's collectors, as it's pretty easy to track down cute Glasbake pieces for budget-friendly prices.