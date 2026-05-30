The Vintage CorningWare Dish You'd Be Excited To Find At The Thrift Store

While neither the Black Star nor Starburst patterns could be considered the holy grail of vintage kitchenware finds, both are worth grabbing should you come across them at a flea market, thrift store, or online. Both patterns are the stuff of legend. CorningWare introduced its percolators in 1960. Over the next two decades, the brand sold 18.5 million of the coffee makers. It issued a partial recall in 1976, then recalled every single percolator produced in 1979, because of the risk of the metal handle splitting apart from the ceramic-glass pot.

Since the Starburst pattern only appeared on the percolators, when the recall was issued, the pattern was taken off the market, too. The design features one larger, four-pointed star with scroll detailing and two smaller four-pointed stars. Two colors exist, one with platinum stars and the other with black stars.

Less is known about the Black Star pattern. The design, an eight-pointed black star, appeared on the brand's iconic casserole dishes. It's hard to find information about the design — some say it was created for employees of Ford Motor Company. Others claim the design was only available in Canada. No matter which version of the story is true, the pattern is rare enough that it's sold for as much as $400 on eBay and has caused thrift store shoppers to rejoice and post on Facebook when they've come across it.