Repurpose An Old Pitcher Into Chic Countertop Storage With Thrifted Vintage Doilies

Typically the image that comes to mind when you think of a pitcher is one filled with chilled lemonade or water on a hot summer afternoon. Well, these containers can be much more versatile, though, especially when it comes to stowing things away. If you've been wanting an easy countertop storage solution that doubles as decor, time to dust off any old pitcher hiding in the back of your cabinet. But the charm doesn't end there. If you place the pitcher on top of a vintage doily (or slightly overlapped ones), it boosts the look to the next level. Instantly, you'll have a new storage spot for items like kitchen utensils, while also creating a cottagecore vibe.

Doilies were initially introduced to the world as napkins. However, that purpose changed. They instead have been making households more beautiful for more than a century, with people draping doilies over furniture and placing them under tabletop items. With how dainty and detailed the cloths are, it's no wonder they pair well with an old pitcher, too. If you don't have any vintage doilies of your own, they can usually be found at thrift stores. Pick one that speaks to you and will be a lovely accent to your pitcher. Actually, since you can repurpose thrifted vintage doilies all around the house, you may want to consider grabbing a few extra!