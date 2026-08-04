Repurpose An Old Pitcher Into Chic Countertop Storage With Thrifted Vintage Doilies
Typically the image that comes to mind when you think of a pitcher is one filled with chilled lemonade or water on a hot summer afternoon. Well, these containers can be much more versatile, though, especially when it comes to stowing things away. If you've been wanting an easy countertop storage solution that doubles as decor, time to dust off any old pitcher hiding in the back of your cabinet. But the charm doesn't end there. If you place the pitcher on top of a vintage doily (or slightly overlapped ones), it boosts the look to the next level. Instantly, you'll have a new storage spot for items like kitchen utensils, while also creating a cottagecore vibe.
Doilies were initially introduced to the world as napkins. However, that purpose changed. They instead have been making households more beautiful for more than a century, with people draping doilies over furniture and placing them under tabletop items. With how dainty and detailed the cloths are, it's no wonder they pair well with an old pitcher, too. If you don't have any vintage doilies of your own, they can usually be found at thrift stores. Pick one that speaks to you and will be a lovely accent to your pitcher. Actually, since you can repurpose thrifted vintage doilies all around the house, you may want to consider grabbing a few extra!
DIY the prettiest countertop storage area with a pitcher & thrifted doily
Pitchers come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials — such as ceramic, glass, and metal. It's size, of course, will help determine what you can store inside it. Clean your old pitcher up, then set it aside while you clear off countertop space. Spread the vintage doily out and plop the pitcher down on top. If you keep the duo near the stove, fill the pitcher with cooking tools like spatulas, tongs, and ladles. You could also use it for rolled napkins, bar items, skewers, or bagged snacks. Tall items will naturally work best inside the pitcher for easy-to-grab convenience.
@certainshadeofamber93
I cleaned and saved this beautiful glass jar that was once a candle I burned & just thrifted this vintage pitcher that I'm using as a crock for my wooden spoons that I use to cook with 🫶🏻✨ #thrifted #thriftedhome #vintage #cottagcore
A pitcher is a kitchen essential that can become a bathroom countertop storage solution, too. Plus, it'll be more eye catching than using an ordinary plastic container. Lay a singular doily down or puzzle a few together. After you complete the area with an old pitcher, add items like makeup brushes or hair tools. A miniature pitcher could be used for toothbrushes — however, you'd just want to try and avoid getting the doily wet! Elevate the look by placing a sweet-smelling candle or bowl of potpourri on the doily (or doilies) as well. It should be a chic display that also helps control countertop clutter.