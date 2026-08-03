She Ditches Blinds For An Easy No-Sew, No-Drill Way To Cover Large Windows
Tall, sweeping windows capped with curved segments feel dreamy. That is, until the sun is streaming in during the heat of the day or your nosy neighbors can see right into your living room from their second-story window. A window can also feel unfinished without any type of covering. However, large or oddly shaped windows often require custom-made blinds, which can be quite expensive. Luckily, TikTok creator @maddoxinthemiddle came up with an inexpensive arched window idea. A piece of cardboard is simply cut to fit the window snugly and covered with fabric.
To create it for yourself, you'll need a large piece of paper to create a template. If you don't have a piece of cardboard that's large enough to cover the window, have some packing tape on hand to piece together smaller sections. You can also use foam board or a similar material in place of the cardboard. Just choose something that's lightweight so it's easy to hang. The covering itself can be made from fabric you buy at the store. However, using fabric remnants, sheets, curtains, or other fabric items from the thrift store is a more cost-effective option. You can also incorporate lace, ribbon, or fabric trim to accent the design.
This covering is ideal for higher sections of a window you want constantly covered, which is why it works well for the arched toppers. You can pop the fabric-covered cardboard in place and not have to worry about it again. And if you get bored with the look, take it down and recover it with new fabric. It's one of many great ways to ditch blinds for alternative window treatments.
Build a window treatment base and cover it with fabric
There are many ways to ditch curtains and blinds while adding privacy and charm, but this one is cost-effective and customizable. It does take some time, though, starting with tracing the shape of the window to make a template. This is particularly important if the window is anything other than a square or rectangle. Tracing a circular or arched window helps you get the curved line just right.
@maddoxinthemiddle
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Transfer that shape onto your cardboard or foam board. After tracing the shape, cut it out, and cover the base with your selected fabric. Hot gluing it in place is a quick and easy option. Then, cover any seams with ribbon or fabric trim to hide them.
Adjustments can be made for how you design the window cover. To make it thicker, cover the cardboard with a layer of quilt batting before attaching the fabric. Gluing fringe or ruffles along the edge dresses up your custom window covering. Adding twine, leather strips, fabric straps, and other detailing can transform the basic window treatment into something even more unique. When you're done, slide the covered cardboard into the window space and admire your handiwork!