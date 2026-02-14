Neither Curtains Nor Blinds: A Unique Way To Add Privacy And Charm To Your Windows

An uncovered window can fill a room with lots of natural light. While revitalizing, it's typically a bit much. Not to mention, your privacy is highly affected when you don't use curtains or blinds. There's a third solution, however, that will make your windows look beautiful, along with increasing privacy: using macrame wall hangings as window coverings. This type of decor blends perfectly with a boho vibe.

Macrame is a skill that dates back to the 1200s. It involves tying knots with cord-like materials such as nylon, hemp, ribbon, or rope to create an intricately woven piece of decor. You can use macrame to create all kinds of items, from tablecloths to unique bottle covers. Wall hangings are a quintessential example of the artform and can bring texture to any room. So, if you've been looking to ditch regular blinds for a more charming alternative, macrame might be just what you need.

Since macrame has been around so long, there's always a chance you'll be able to find wall hangings at secondhand stores. The knotting technique creates lovely patterns and details that are hard to miss. Before you look, though, just make sure to measure your window first. If it's a large picture window, for example, you might need multiple hangings to fully cover it, unless you're lucky enough to score a giant piece that can get the job done itself.