Neither Curtains Nor Blinds: A Unique Way To Add Privacy And Charm To Your Windows
An uncovered window can fill a room with lots of natural light. While revitalizing, it's typically a bit much. Not to mention, your privacy is highly affected when you don't use curtains or blinds. There's a third solution, however, that will make your windows look beautiful, along with increasing privacy: using macrame wall hangings as window coverings. This type of decor blends perfectly with a boho vibe.
Macrame is a skill that dates back to the 1200s. It involves tying knots with cord-like materials such as nylon, hemp, ribbon, or rope to create an intricately woven piece of decor. You can use macrame to create all kinds of items, from tablecloths to unique bottle covers. Wall hangings are a quintessential example of the artform and can bring texture to any room. So, if you've been looking to ditch regular blinds for a more charming alternative, macrame might be just what you need.
Since macrame has been around so long, there's always a chance you'll be able to find wall hangings at secondhand stores. The knotting technique creates lovely patterns and details that are hard to miss. Before you look, though, just make sure to measure your window first. If it's a large picture window, for example, you might need multiple hangings to fully cover it, unless you're lucky enough to score a giant piece that can get the job done itself.
Boost the look of your windows with macrame
If you love organic elements and a carefree vibe, this DIY will definitely be up your alley. Simply tap nails into the wall above your window. If your macrame piece has a long hanger, don't forget to take its size into account. Another option is to steer clear of nail holes by attaching adhesive hooks to the wall. Then, hang your macrame up so that it covers the window. It will immediately make the room more private while also dressing it up, and sunshine will still be able to creep in through the knotted cords.
Macrame wall hangings can be simple or extravagant, depending on how they were designed. If you can't find one secondhand, you might have better luck at a home decor store or shopping online. This macrame Tie-Dye Tapestry would give a room with a large window a touch of hippie chic charm. Or, use a set of Macrame Woven Wall Hangings to block smaller windows. You could also learn the technique yourself and create your own by hand.
Don't forget to pair your macrame-covered window with other bohemian touches. Surround it with a variety of lush houseplants that bring the outdoors in. You could also place small faux flowers through the weaves. Tie mementos from all of your adventures onto the cords, which you can switch out anytime you like. The end result will be a curtain alternative like no other.