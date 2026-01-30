Ditch The Regular Blinds & Try This Curtain Idea For A Luxurious Look

From the colors in the treatments covering them to the amount of light they let in, windows play a big role in the overall aesthetic of your home. While blinds are a functional way to maintain privacy and control light, they aren't always that pretty, especially if you've been hankering for a more luxurious look. This is where you might want to try choosing more contemporary window treatments – like velvet curtains, for example.

Dating back to 2000 B.C., this high-end fabric has links to European royalty. That isn't surprising when you know that, during that earlier period, it was created using real silk. Nowadays, we use much more affordable fibers to create this soft material, but the rich look and feel is much the same. So, if you've been considering ditching your blinds for a little drama but don't know how to choose the best window treatments for your house, try a little velvet to start. This opulent drape style is easier to tie into your current decor than you might think.