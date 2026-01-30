Ditch The Regular Blinds & Try This Curtain Idea For A Luxurious Look
From the colors in the treatments covering them to the amount of light they let in, windows play a big role in the overall aesthetic of your home. While blinds are a functional way to maintain privacy and control light, they aren't always that pretty, especially if you've been hankering for a more luxurious look. This is where you might want to try choosing more contemporary window treatments – like velvet curtains, for example.
Dating back to 2000 B.C., this high-end fabric has links to European royalty. That isn't surprising when you know that, during that earlier period, it was created using real silk. Nowadays, we use much more affordable fibers to create this soft material, but the rich look and feel is much the same. So, if you've been considering ditching your blinds for a little drama but don't know how to choose the best window treatments for your house, try a little velvet to start. This opulent drape style is easier to tie into your current decor than you might think.
How to find and use velvet curtains
Finding the best velvet curtains to instantly elevate your home doesn't have to be difficult. You can source your new velvet window coverings from well-known brands like IKEA, which sells its SANELA curtains, or Pottery Barn, with its Velvet Twill Blackout Drape. If you don't have the budget for those big box store prices, don't sweat it — check your local thrift store for a vintage treasure instead. Another step in swapping out your blinds for this luxurious material is figuring out how to hang them. This is a heavy fabric, so be sure to grab a rod that can handle them.
You might want to get creative when styling your new curtains. Look at the colors in the room where you're hanging them to inspire ideas for tiebacks. Would glossy gold tassels look good in your living room? How about black satin ribbons? Or, skip the ties altogether and opt for modern wall hardware to hook back each panel instead. Then, match your velvet curtains with other rich textile accents — like throw blankets and cushions — to bring your royal decor aesthetic to life.