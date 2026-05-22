Ditch Curtains & Blinds: This Window Treatment Keeps Kitchens Bright & Stylish

A popular placement spot for a valance is over a window above the kitchen sink. This area is where longer drapes can be annoying, getting in the way of washing dishes or prepping food. Also, here, they won't get in the way of open windows. So when you want to air out the house, they won't flop around counters or appliances like curtains might. Window valances are a good choice when privacy isn't a concern, and you want the kitchen to stay as bright as possible. Even if they're out of the way compared to curtains or blinds, it's still best to choose easy-to-clean fabrics — it's still the kitchen after all.

Window valances are often associated with more farmhouse, country, and rustic decor styles, but that isn't always the case. Just like curtains, they come in so many colors, patterns, and designs, so you can make one work in almost any space. The Jinchan Linen Textured Striped Window Valance is a classic style valance with a quaint striped pattern, for example. You can also find more elaborate ruffled and tie-up options, like the Laura Ashley Annalise Tie Window Valance.

On the more plain side, a sheer valance is minimalist and lets in the most light: see the Miulee Sheer Window Valance for an example. For other styles, like eclectic and glam kitchens, the tasseled No. 918 Beaded Curtain Valance is far from a farmhouse pick. And even in minimalist spaces, you can find something that works, like the plain Aya Textured Slub Stripe Linen Valance for contemporary, Scandi, or Japandi kitchens