Can You Clean With Apple Cider Vinegar?

If you've run out of your regular cleaning vinegar, don't fret. There could be another natural cleanser hiding in the back of your pantry. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) can be used for a variety of cleaning tasks. This is thanks to the same properties , like the acetic acid content, that make other vinegars good cleansers in general. This natural acidity is what makes the kitchen staple capable of tackling dirt and grime. Apple cider vinegar has a concentration of approximately 5% acetic acid, making it suitable for many household chores.

There are several uses for apple cider vinegar in the home. This fruity vinegar is often suggested for cleaning windows, toilet bowls, and as an all-purpose cleanser. Once the ACV in your pantry has changed in color or becomes cloudy, it won't be ideal for canning or food preparation. Instead of pouring it down the drain, use the outdated bottle as an inexpensive addition to your cleaning supply cabinet.

Because this vinegar is made with real fruit, it contains sugar and may leave a sticky residue on surfaces after cleaning. If so, rinse any tacky surfaces or dilute it more the next time you clean. For people who hate the smell of regular vinegar but prefer natural products, ACV could be a better-smelling alternative for an everyday cleaner. Before getting started, keep in mind that there are several things to avoid cleaning with vinegar at all costs, no matter what variety. Surfaces that are sensitive to acids, such as natural stone and hardwood, need gentler solutions.