Can You Clean With Apple Cider Vinegar?
If you've run out of your regular cleaning vinegar, don't fret. There could be another natural cleanser hiding in the back of your pantry. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) can be used for a variety of cleaning tasks. This is thanks to the same properties , like the acetic acid content, that make other vinegars good cleansers in general. This natural acidity is what makes the kitchen staple capable of tackling dirt and grime. Apple cider vinegar has a concentration of approximately 5% acetic acid, making it suitable for many household chores.
There are several uses for apple cider vinegar in the home. This fruity vinegar is often suggested for cleaning windows, toilet bowls, and as an all-purpose cleanser. Once the ACV in your pantry has changed in color or becomes cloudy, it won't be ideal for canning or food preparation. Instead of pouring it down the drain, use the outdated bottle as an inexpensive addition to your cleaning supply cabinet.
Because this vinegar is made with real fruit, it contains sugar and may leave a sticky residue on surfaces after cleaning. If so, rinse any tacky surfaces or dilute it more the next time you clean. For people who hate the smell of regular vinegar but prefer natural products, ACV could be a better-smelling alternative for an everyday cleaner. Before getting started, keep in mind that there are several things to avoid cleaning with vinegar at all costs, no matter what variety. Surfaces that are sensitive to acids, such as natural stone and hardwood, need gentler solutions.
How to clean with apple cider vinegar
It's easy to make a variety of ACV cleaning solutions. Dilute the vinegar to make a helpful all-purpose cleaner for countertops, floors, mirrors, and glass. Or, use it to help combat mineral deposits on faucets and showerheads. To clean your toilet, try pouring a cup of the natural cleaner in the bowl and letting it sit before scrubbing.
Apple cider vinegar has a sweeter (though still very fermented) scent compared to white vinegar. Its fruity smell is one reason it's recommended as a deodorizer. Plus, the antibacterial properties of vinegars could help eliminate the source of the bad odors. Combine apple cider vinegar with water to DIY a deodorizing spray and spritz it in smelly areas of your home. Or, if you have odors coming from your pipes, pour baking soda down your drain, then flush it with ACV.
Though apple cider vinegar is sometimes recommended for laundry odors, it isn't the best choice for fabrics. It has a rich, brownish tint and there's often sediment floating in the liquid. This deeper color may cause stains, especially on lightly colored fabrics. Vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere now, so opting for another solution for fabrics is a safer bet.