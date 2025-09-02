5 Common Things To Avoid Cleaning With Vinegar At All Costs

Vinegar is a super cleaning solution that is versatile, inexpensive, and safe for kids and pets. But you need to know how to use vinegar as a cleaning agent. The reason it is an effective cleaner is that it contains acetic acid. Mix vinegar with water, and you have an effective, homemade cleaning solution that is non-toxic and yet effective against bacteria. It's safer for the environment than many commercial cleaners, but that is not to say that it is harmless on all surfaces. The same acidic nature that makes it an effective cleaner can harm some household objects. Here we will list five common things you'll find around your home that you should absolutely not use vinegar to clean.

To start out our list, you should never use vinegar on any waxed surfaces, especially waxed furniture. (More on raw wood and finished wood below.) The vinegar will break down the wax, causing it to become cloudy, obscuring the surface below the wax. The vinegar will also break down the protective qualities of the wax. Follow along for more surfaces that you should keep away from vinegar.