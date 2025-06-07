The Types Of Countertops You Should Never Clean With Vinegar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vinegar is a go-to cleaning agent for a whole host of reasons: It's effective, safe for kids and pets, inexpensive, and easy to use. But there are some kitchen and bath countertops that you should never use vinegar on, primarily natural stone. It sounds crazy, stone is well, hard as a rock! How could vinegar harm granite or marble? It's all about chemistry. Vinegar is acidic, and certain stone materials will break down when they come in contact with acids. Marble and limestone are very susceptible to acids, and, for that reason, you should never use vinegar on countertops made from those materials. But even granite can be harmed, and the sealer used on granite can degrade when exposed to vinegar.

Soapstone is apparently not quite as susceptible as marble and limestone. Even so, companies that sell soapstone countertops do not recommend vinegar cleaning solutions. Soapstone needs just dish soap, water, and perhaps mineral oil. Ceramic tile is made with a variety of finishes, from high gloss to pottery-like, and using vinegar to clean it is not recommended. Vinegar can also degrade the grout between the tiles. Countertops made from manmade materials such as Corian and plastic laminate (sometimes called by the brand name Formica) will stand up to vinegar cleaning solutions without any problems. It is also safe to use when cleaning wooden countertops. Let's further explore the problem and what you can do instead.