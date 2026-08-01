Transform Ordinary Glass Jars Into Gorgeous Light-Up Decor Every Cat Lover Will Adore

First, paint the outside of the jar white. Once it's dry, transfer a feline decal over the glass so it's nice and centered. To really highlight the cat, pencil a circular frame around the image, which will allow you to repaint the rest of the jar a different color. If you enjoy a crackled look, you could apply a layer of FolkArt Medium Crackle prior to painting on a second coat (all of which should stay outside of the circular frame). Next, roll the modeling clay into small beads. Paint the beads and glue them onto the frame, creating a special border for your cat.

Here's where the jar becomes a lamp. Glue the plastic lid to the top of the jar lid, giving it additional height. Paint them the color of your choice. Allow the piece to dry, then screw it onto the jar. Place the lampshade over the jar, securing it to the lid with heavy-duty glue if needed. Finally, stick a battery-operated light inside the shade, like one of these EZSION Puck Lights with Remote. Alternatively, a Brightown Rechargeable Light Bulb looks more like the real thing.

You'll now have a gorgeous lamp that shows your adoration for cats. It could be a sweet addition for a bedroom or placed in a reading nook (you could even ditch the lid and bulb and use it as a vase). Although it's an excellent way to reuse an old glass jar to DIY a beautiful decor piece for your home, a cat lamp would make the perfect gift, too. Personalize it by selecting a decal that matches your loved one's favorite kitty. But if the recipient is more of a "dog lover," simply adjust the decal design.