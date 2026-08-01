Transform Ordinary Glass Jars Into Gorgeous Light-Up Decor Every Cat Lover Will Adore
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Calling all cat lovers and those with a passion for crafting! Get ready for a DIY that blends the two worlds into the cutest decor piece to honor our feline friends. Have you always dreamed of having a cat lamp? Not one that's kitty-shaped, but a type of light fixture to brighten your home that features a cat design on its base. The project starts with an ordinary glass jar typically destined for the recycling bin. As content creator Evrim Taşer Yılmaz showed, you can then upgrade it with art supplies, a decal, and a battery-powered light to turn it into an actual lamp.
Start by getting your hands on a large glass jar (for example, one left over from those never-ending pickles). Make sure to clean it thoroughly in hot, soapy water and peel off the labels. If they're giving you trouble, it's easy to remove pesky stickers from glass jars with a simple kitchen ingredient. While it's drying, grab some acrylic paint (white and the color of your choice), glue, and modeling clay — such as Exptolii Air Dry Clay. The cat decal might be the most fun to pick out. Select one that's designed to transfer over to glass, like these adorable GLOBLELAND Cat Flowers Stickers. Finish off the supply list by gathering a lamp shade, a puck light, and a plastic lid that's smaller in diameter than the jar's.
How to make a charming cat lamp out of an old glass jar
First, paint the outside of the jar white. Once it's dry, transfer a feline decal over the glass so it's nice and centered. To really highlight the cat, pencil a circular frame around the image, which will allow you to repaint the rest of the jar a different color. If you enjoy a crackled look, you could apply a layer of FolkArt Medium Crackle prior to painting on a second coat (all of which should stay outside of the circular frame). Next, roll the modeling clay into small beads. Paint the beads and glue them onto the frame, creating a special border for your cat.
Here's where the jar becomes a lamp. Glue the plastic lid to the top of the jar lid, giving it additional height. Paint them the color of your choice. Allow the piece to dry, then screw it onto the jar. Place the lampshade over the jar, securing it to the lid with heavy-duty glue if needed. Finally, stick a battery-operated light inside the shade, like one of these EZSION Puck Lights with Remote. Alternatively, a Brightown Rechargeable Light Bulb looks more like the real thing.
You'll now have a gorgeous lamp that shows your adoration for cats. It could be a sweet addition for a bedroom or placed in a reading nook (you could even ditch the lid and bulb and use it as a vase). Although it's an excellent way to reuse an old glass jar to DIY a beautiful decor piece for your home, a cat lamp would make the perfect gift, too. Personalize it by selecting a decal that matches your loved one's favorite kitty. But if the recipient is more of a "dog lover," simply adjust the decal design.