Don't Toss Old Egg Cartons — Use Them To Make A Gorgeous DIY Vase On A Budget

The egg carton to vase transition might sound far-fetched, but you'll be even more surprised to find that there's more than one way to transform old egg cartons into a DIY vase. In this version, YouTube creator Evrim Taşer Yılmaz uses the egg cartons to create stunning flowers that form a flowing trail of three-dimensional accents on a flower pot, resulting in an upscale display on a budget. But you can use this same idea to accent different types of flower containers and arrange the egg carton blooms in different designs.

You'll have the best results with molded fiber egg cartons — they're typically made of recycled paper products and molded into that classic egg cup shape. Not only are they a more sustainable craft material, but they also offer a better texture than Styrofoam cartons. You can also paint the molded fiber surface easily to customize your flowers. To add realistic detailing to your flowers, something like these SynHHergyx Flower Stamens work well.

This project also requires some type of flower pot, can, bottle, or vase to serve as the main vessel. The original creator uses a flower pot, but you can use what you have on hand or find a container with an interesting silhouette. Keep glue available to attach the flowers to the pot. If you want to use this for an indoor potted plant, you can slip a smaller plain plastic pot inside the decorated container.