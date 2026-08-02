Forget Curtains: There's A Cuter Way To Cover The Dishwasher With A Built-In Look

When you have beautiful matching cabinetry, clunky metal appliances stick out like a sore thumb in your kitchen. Many people go with a creative curtain trick to hide an ugly dishwasher, but this simple DIY makes your kitchen look more put together and chic. Integrated, built-in appliances that match your cabinets are a pricey upgrade. Rather than opting for drab curtains as a budget-friendly alternative to hide your dishwasher, a simple cabinet panel is a sleek way to DIY integrated appliances. TikToker Surry Place showed off this easy and affordable hack to transform your kitchen without renovation prices. By attaching a cupboard end panel to the front of your dishwasher, it will seamlessly blend into your kitchen. Adding accents like a decorative handle really bring this project together and create that high-end appearance.

To pull off this look, the DIYer bought a panel with the same brand and color as her cabinetry. She also added accents like trim to style it. This ensures that your appliance perfectly resembles your cupboards. Depending on the type of cabinets you have, these panels could range in price, but will be much more cost effective than a new, panel-ready dishwasher. If you can't find a matching cabinet end panel, try crafting one out of plywood and wooden boards. Making your own panel further lowers the cost of this nifty DIY. Besides your dishwasher, you can make your fridge look built-in on a budget with this brilliant trick.