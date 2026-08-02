Forget Curtains: There's A Cuter Way To Cover The Dishwasher With A Built-In Look
When you have beautiful matching cabinetry, clunky metal appliances stick out like a sore thumb in your kitchen. Many people go with a creative curtain trick to hide an ugly dishwasher, but this simple DIY makes your kitchen look more put together and chic. Integrated, built-in appliances that match your cabinets are a pricey upgrade. Rather than opting for drab curtains as a budget-friendly alternative to hide your dishwasher, a simple cabinet panel is a sleek way to DIY integrated appliances. TikToker Surry Place showed off this easy and affordable hack to transform your kitchen without renovation prices. By attaching a cupboard end panel to the front of your dishwasher, it will seamlessly blend into your kitchen. Adding accents like a decorative handle really bring this project together and create that high-end appearance.
To pull off this look, the DIYer bought a panel with the same brand and color as her cabinetry. She also added accents like trim to style it. This ensures that your appliance perfectly resembles your cupboards. Depending on the type of cabinets you have, these panels could range in price, but will be much more cost effective than a new, panel-ready dishwasher. If you can't find a matching cabinet end panel, try crafting one out of plywood and wooden boards. Making your own panel further lowers the cost of this nifty DIY. Besides your dishwasher, you can make your fridge look built-in on a budget with this brilliant trick.
Installing a cabinet panel to DIY an integrated dishwasher
Start by measuring your dishwasher and sizing your cabinet panel to the same dimensions. While Surry Place's cabinet end panel was flat, her cupboards had cute edges. To copy the look, the DIYer cut and painted wooden trim pieces to border the panel, gluing them to the front and caulking the edges. If you can't find a pretty cabinet panel, cut a piece of plywood to the size of your dishwasher. Glue thin boards onto it to create the trim, and paint it to match your cupboards. Use construction adhesive or screws to attach a cute drawer pull onto the panel and form a dishwasher handle.
@surryplace
One of my best DIY's, and also one that received the most doubts. I always think of DIY's if I were to sell my house. Would I remove it because it doesn't look good, or am I proud of the way it turned out. This one is a keeper. Some FAQS... – The control panel is on the top. The vents are on the sides. – It has not budged (even the handle) – The panel is thin so it's flush with my cabinets Get the material & cabinet link in the comments! cabinets. . . llowespartnerlloweshomeimprovementaadggreenkitcheng#greenkitchencabinets
Dishwasher doors that have a flat front with the buttons on the top are already prepped for you to install your cabinet end panel. Apply construction adhesive to the face of the appliance and stick the cabinet panel over it. In an instant, you'll add a splash of modern elegance to your dishwasher with this easy DIY.
With other dishwasher styles, protruding handles will need to be removed. Take off the front metal panel of your dishwasher, remove the handle and its hardware, and screw the panel back into place. For a sturdier way to attach your panel, apply double-sided mounting tape onto the dishwasher. Stick your panel on, and then take off the front of the appliance. From the inside, screw the dishwasher's front panel into the decorative piece.