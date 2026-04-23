Make Your Fridge Look Built-In On A Budget With A Brilliant Trim Trick

We've all seen and admired those big, beautiful integrated fridges seamlessly blending with the aesthetic of the kitchen. Few of us are fortunate enough to actually have one of these grand built-ins, though, so our best option is to try to make the kitchen look high-end with a freestanding model within non-custom cabinetry. But having the entire side of the fridge exposed in a prominent location can be an eyesore and challenging to disguise when the finish isn't even the same as the doors. Such was the case for Instagram user averagebutinspired, who struggled with the exposed black sides of her stainless steel fridge that stuck out like a sore thumb, contrasting with her light kitchen and remaining completely visible from the dining room.

Lucky for anyone in the same scenario, she shared how she faked the look of a built-in fridge with some basic wallet-friendly supplies. Instead of managing the cost or complication of building custom kitchen cabinetry cover panels, she came up with the clever idea to paint the fridge side panels to match her cabinetry and add magnetic trim pieces, achieving the built-in look for a lot less money, time, and effort. This could be done on an entire exposed fridge side or even a partial section that's visible above the countertop. Be warned that, while this method is inexpensive (it may cost under $100 for materials) and relatively simple, it involves sanding and painting the fridge's side panel(s). If you don't feel confident taking a sander and paintbrush to your appliance or are a renter who simply can't, there's an alternative method that leaves the fridge untouched.