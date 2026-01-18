Use A Creative Curtain Trick To Cover The Eyesore Of An Ugly Dishwasher
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Stainless steel dishwashers blend seamlessly into some minimalistic and modern kitchen designs. However, some homeowners and renters consider this an eyesore. Fortunately, with a little DIY, anyone can hide this metal appliance behind a soft, textured curtain. Fabric adds depth to a kitchen and accentuates the look while hiding a permanent feature. This is far more cozy and budget-friendly than installing custom cabinet panels over a dishwasher, which is an option only if the appliance is designed for an overlay of cabinet panels.
A cabinet curtain masks a dishwasher the same way a curtain can hide the plumbing of ugly pedestal sinks. All it takes is a little improv to hook a cabinet curtain over this space instead of the typical area in front of an open-bottom sink. The best part is there's no need to worry about this retro design idea making a home look dated, as there are many modern ways to pull off the skirted kitchen cabinet trend.
Disguise an ugly dishwasher with a magnetic curtain rod
This hack is as simple as it sounds, making it easy to update an ugly rental kitchen or owned space. Only two things are required to hide a dishwasher eyesore — the rod and the curtain itself. Purchase a magnetic rod, and be sure to check the width before you order. Most standard dishwashers are about 24 inches wide, and the curtain rod should match the dishwasher's width. A good option is the YYST Type A Magnetic Curtain Rod, which adjusts between 16 inches and almost 40 inches. Don't worry about the metallic bar showing, as this will be covered by the fabric of the curtain. Double-check that the rod is magnetized. This ensures it will hold in place on a metal surface without any additional steps.
Curtains are the only other necessity for this DIY. Pick out a 36-inch-tall curtain for a standard-size dishwasher. Since most dishwashers are about 35 inches tall, this ensures the fabric is long enough to dust the ground without being a tripping hazard. Style it with even pleats to create an aesthetic effect. Remember, the curtains don't have to be brand new. They can be thrifted, repurposed from pre-owned collections, or made from scratch.
Choose the right curtains for this dishwasher cover
Technically, any pair of curtains will work to cover your dishwasher. However, choosing the most functional fabric takes a little more consideration. Many materials fade in high humidity, making them poor long-term choices for hiding dishwashers. Kitchens get humid, particularly the space in front of a dishwasher. When the appliance is steaming, the last thing anyone wants is for the curtain to grow mold. Pick a material that is moisture resistant and quick drying, such as a polyester blend. Many polyester blends are also washable, making them easy to clean when they start to get musty.
Vinyl and PVC-coated curtains are also well suited for this particular use. In fact, these are the recommended materials for sink skirts and lining cabinets or drawers, making them ideal as dishwasher skirts. Olefin is another potential option, as this material is made to withstand outdoor conditions like heavy rain.