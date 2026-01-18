Use A Creative Curtain Trick To Cover The Eyesore Of An Ugly Dishwasher

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stainless steel dishwashers blend seamlessly into some minimalistic and modern kitchen designs. However, some homeowners and renters consider this an eyesore. Fortunately, with a little DIY, anyone can hide this metal appliance behind a soft, textured curtain. Fabric adds depth to a kitchen and accentuates the look while hiding a permanent feature. This is far more cozy and budget-friendly than installing custom cabinet panels over a dishwasher, which is an option only if the appliance is designed for an overlay of cabinet panels.

A cabinet curtain masks a dishwasher the same way a curtain can hide the plumbing of ugly pedestal sinks. All it takes is a little improv to hook a cabinet curtain over this space instead of the typical area in front of an open-bottom sink. The best part is there's no need to worry about this retro design idea making a home look dated, as there are many modern ways to pull off the skirted kitchen cabinet trend.