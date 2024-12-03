Add A Splash Of Modern Elegance To Your Basic Dishwasher With An Easy DIY

Remember when stainless steel appliances and dishwashers made a kitchen look expensive? What used to be a huge incentive on real estate listings is hardly mentioned as a feature anymore. With gourmet kitchens, walk-in pantries, and luxury ranges, stainless steel kitchen appliances are simply expected as the baseline of what's acceptable in a stylish kitchen. In fact, according to Forbes, 74% of homes in the U.S. had stainless steel appliances in 2023.

So how can you make your dishwasher stand out in a sea of stainless steel? Try a dishwasher hack from TikTok user @justsosimple_m, where she covers the handle of her dishwasher with gold contact paper. For under $10 and little effort, she transforms the look and feel of her kitchen with a chic pop of metallic color over the stainless steel appliance handle. The peel-and-stick paper comes in a variety of colors, textures, and finishes, and can be removed easily with no residue, so that makes it a good option for renters as well as homeowners. There's no reason not to try it!

Using contact paper for kitchens is the perfect solution for homeowners who are on a budget, want to test out a look before committing, or like to frequently change their decor. If you have an outdated black or white dishwasher handle, you can achieve the look of stainless steel with contact paper applied to the front.