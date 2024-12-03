Add A Splash Of Modern Elegance To Your Basic Dishwasher With An Easy DIY
Remember when stainless steel appliances and dishwashers made a kitchen look expensive? What used to be a huge incentive on real estate listings is hardly mentioned as a feature anymore. With gourmet kitchens, walk-in pantries, and luxury ranges, stainless steel kitchen appliances are simply expected as the baseline of what's acceptable in a stylish kitchen. In fact, according to Forbes, 74% of homes in the U.S. had stainless steel appliances in 2023.
So how can you make your dishwasher stand out in a sea of stainless steel? Try a dishwasher hack from TikTok user @justsosimple_m, where she covers the handle of her dishwasher with gold contact paper. For under $10 and little effort, she transforms the look and feel of her kitchen with a chic pop of metallic color over the stainless steel appliance handle. The peel-and-stick paper comes in a variety of colors, textures, and finishes, and can be removed easily with no residue, so that makes it a good option for renters as well as homeowners. There's no reason not to try it!
Using contact paper for kitchens is the perfect solution for homeowners who are on a budget, want to test out a look before committing, or like to frequently change their decor. If you have an outdated black or white dishwasher handle, you can achieve the look of stainless steel with contact paper applied to the front.
How to update your dishwasher handle with contact paper
@justsosimple_m
My kitchen is definitely “Vanilla”, so the gold handles add a nice color pop! #renterfriendlymakeover #remterfriendly #homedecor #tiktokhacks #ticktockhacksthatwork #homedesignideas #boujeeonabudget♬ Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow
To add a pop of metallic color to your dishwasher handle, just take the length and height of it before applying contact paper of your choice in the same measurements. The surface is just small enough that no one will ever guess it isn't an expensive custom detail. With your roll of metallic contact paper, you can easily replace the handle cover if it gets damaged or loses its adhesive over time. And while you're at it, you might as well cover the handles on your stainless steel microwave, refrigerator, and oven!
You don't have to just apply the contact paper to the handle, either. Technically, you could add it over the entire dishwasher — but if you do, use a credit card or flat object to fully smooth it out against the surface. If your stainless steel dishwasher has seen better days, try covering it with a magnetic stainless steel decal. It's not technically contact paper, but it's perfect for covering dents and scratches.
Or you may have the opposite problem, and feel stuck with a stainless steel dishwasher that isn't your style. In that case, use brushed metal contact paper to change the look completely. You may worry covering your entire dishwasher with paper is not a long-term solution, but more of a stop-gap before you are ready to purchase a new appliance. However, most contact paper is waterproof and heat resistant and should hold up after several years of use. Always read the reviews and product descriptions before purchasing to be sure.