4 Space-Saving DIY Shoe Storage Solutions That Are No-Brainers For Cramped Areas

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There are all sorts of small spaces in which your spare pairs of sneakers and boots can create clutter. They could pile up by your front door and become a tripping hazard. Or, they could make your closet shelves look messy. Even in your garage, a pair of shoes scattered on the floor can be unsightly. Luckily, there are all sorts of smart DIYs out there for getting your footwear collection organized, even in tight spaces. For example, you could build a wooden shoe rack that matches the specific dimensions of your home, or put together a set of hooks that's perfect for storing spare sneakers in your garage. There's even a unique way to DIY a shoe storage solution using PVC pipes.

Many store-bought products that are meant for organizing footwear won't work in cramped areas, or otherwise don't make use of space as efficiently as possible. Plus, they can cost you quite a bit more money. The biggest benefit that comes with building your own storage solution is that you can customize your project to match the exact size of your space, whether it's your entryway, closet, or bedroom. Before you get started with any shoe storage DIY, make sure to declutter and downsize your footwear collection, where possible. Getting rid of that old pair of boots or those cheap flip-flops gives you more room to work with and makes it easier to keep your shoes organized and your floors clean.