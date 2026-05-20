Ditch The Overstuffed Garage: A Smarter, Space-Saving Way To Hide Clutter

There are some caveats to these ceiling storage racks. They need to be mounted securely to the ceiling, so they're not ideal for renters. Most racks are metal, so some homeowners may find the installation process daunting. Once put up, they also tend to be harder to access than regular shelves since you have to reach overhead. A deeper design is great for adding extra storage, but it means you might have to move items from the front to reach stuff at the back. Many users deal with this downside by using overhead racks to store infrequently used items, like holiday decorations, camping gear, and luggage. However, if these cons sound like too much of a hassle, you might want to explore another type of garage storage system.

If a ceiling rack sounds right for your garage, there are plenty of brands and products to consider. One of the top-rated options on Amazon is the Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Rack, which is adjustable so you can install it above a garage door or elsewhere in the room. This rack can hold up to 750 pounds, but it's far from the only option. The Fleximounts 2-Tier Garage Ceiling Storage Rack has two racks, so it's not suitable for use above the garage door, but it offers two tiers of organization. If you struggle with lifting overhead, the Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Rack Lift can actually lower vertically, so you can bring it down to you. Despite this storage solution, if the space is still feeling too full, it's time to throw out some items from your garage for a tidier space.