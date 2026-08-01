Brown Recluse Vs. Wolf Spider: How To Easily Tell The Difference

While some people do not care for spiders, there are only two groups in the U.S. that are considered dangerous to humans because of their venom: brown and widow spiders. These include the infamous brown recluse spider (Loxosceles reclusa) and the black widow spider (Latrodectus mactans or Lactrodectus variolus). Wolf spiders (Hogna, Tigrosa, and other genera) are among the most commonly feared spider species, but they are not venomous. They can occasionally bite people when threatened, but the symptoms are usually mild and are not considered medical emergencies. Unless you're familiar with spider species, it's easy to mix up the venomous brown recluse with the harmless wolf spider because of perceived similarities in color and markings. You certainly don't want to get too close to the spider in question, and you should not pick it up for examination. Instead, there are some fairly easy ways to tell the difference between brown recluse and wolf spiders based on their size, number of eyes, presence of hair, and other features and behaviors.

One (literal) big difference between brown recluse and wolf spiders is size. Wolf spiders are much larger than recluse spiders. Depending on the species, wolf spiders can range from 0.5 to 2 inches long. A brown recluse, on the other hand, tends to be much smaller. The brown recluse is 0.4 inches long on average, or about the size of a quarter. While brown recluses do come in varying shades of brown, wolf spiders can be either brown or gray (or sometimes both!). Some wolf spider species may even have yellow, black, or red markings.