Turn A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle Into Stunning Countertop Decor That Looks High-End

Place the pool noodle on the cutting board and slice the foam into rings. Carefully use the glue gun to adhere each foam ring to the top of the candle holder. You can purchase brand-new pool noodles for this crafting adventure; if you can't make it to the Dollar Tree, other retailers like Walmart offer a four-pack of pool noodles for $3.88, and Target has them for as low as 50 cents. Noodles you already own will also work, especially if you're looking for an eco-friendly way to reuse them.

After you've glued the rings to the candle holders, spray paint them thoroughly outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Part of the fun of creating your own home décor is that you can use any color you want, any time of the year — a light pink for spring, a bold red for winter, or a bright blue for relaxing by the pool.

Once the paint has dried, peel the backing from the metal molding trim, wrap it around the foam, and cut it with tin snips to give the candle holders a polished finish. For a richer, more ornate look, consider adding gold leaf foil or flakes to the pillar base, or sparkling crushed glass fragments. These will catch the light from the taper candles, giving your home a luxurious glow. This wallet-friendly DIY project is incredibly customizable, and you can create any look that matches your home décor and artistic vision.