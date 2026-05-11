Turn A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle Into The Cutest Home Decor Piece With An Easy DIY

Don't underestimate the power of the pool noodle... and not for hours of fun in the water. The spongy material is perfect to use in a range of craft projects, like DIY minimalist wreaths and floral arrangements with the noodles acting like floral foam. A project shared on Instagram by creator @my_home_by_kendra_nicole creates a different type of floral project by using little pieces of the pool toys to cover a cylinder for a makeshift vase. The end result is a textured vase-like design perfect for displaying dried or artificial flowers.

You can pick up pool noodles inexpensively for this craft and others, like this cozy tufted bench made from Dollar Tree pool noodles. And if you have a bunch of pool noodles you no longer use, turning them into this makeshift vase is a great way to keep them out of the landfill while creating an inexpensive new decor piece. The polyethylene foam that most pool noodles are made of can't usually be recycled at local facilities, as it requires special equipment.

The original creator uses a Cooking Concepts Flexible Chopping Mat to create a cylindrical shape for the stem of the project. This method is great for displaying dried or artificial flowers, but you'll need to slide a smaller vase inside for fresh flowers. Or, use this idea to embellish a straight-sided vase, like this Clear Cylindrical Glass Vase from Dollar Tree, so you can put fresh flowers directly inside.