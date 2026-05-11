Turn A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle Into The Cutest Home Decor Piece With An Easy DIY
Don't underestimate the power of the pool noodle... and not for hours of fun in the water. The spongy material is perfect to use in a range of craft projects, like DIY minimalist wreaths and floral arrangements with the noodles acting like floral foam. A project shared on Instagram by creator @my_home_by_kendra_nicole creates a different type of floral project by using little pieces of the pool toys to cover a cylinder for a makeshift vase. The end result is a textured vase-like design perfect for displaying dried or artificial flowers.
You can pick up pool noodles inexpensively for this craft and others, like this cozy tufted bench made from Dollar Tree pool noodles. And if you have a bunch of pool noodles you no longer use, turning them into this makeshift vase is a great way to keep them out of the landfill while creating an inexpensive new decor piece. The polyethylene foam that most pool noodles are made of can't usually be recycled at local facilities, as it requires special equipment.
The original creator uses a Cooking Concepts Flexible Chopping Mat to create a cylindrical shape for the stem of the project. This method is great for displaying dried or artificial flowers, but you'll need to slide a smaller vase inside for fresh flowers. Or, use this idea to embellish a straight-sided vase, like this Clear Cylindrical Glass Vase from Dollar Tree, so you can put fresh flowers directly inside.
Create a glam, textured vase with pool noodles and gemstones
To use the flexible cutting mat as the structure, curve it into a cylinder and glue along the seams. Adding a few staples can help keep the plastic from pulling part. If you're using a glass vase with straight sides, make sure it's clean and dry. Then, cut the pool noodle into slices. The width of those slices depends on the look you want, but make sure you can finish with a complete row — the top row can stick above the top edge slightly if needed. You'll then cut each ring in half to create semi circles.
Start along the bottom edge, and glue half circles horizontally all the way around with the sides touching. In the inspiration piece, the creator offsets the next row, but you can also line up the circles. Or, change it up and position the loops horizontally.
Painting the pool noodles lets you customize the display. It's easiest to cover white or another light color, so choose your pool noodle carefully. Avoid oil-based paints, including lacquer or enamel spray paint, as they can deteriorate the foam. Adding little gemstones, metal studs, ribbons, or other embellishments is another way to personalize your display. Large wood beads or gemstones along the top edge or a bow around the center also work. Fill it with flowers for a display, or try one of several ways to repurpose an old vase to avoid bathroom clutter.