DIYer Turns Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into A Cozy Tufted Bench On A Budget
For years, there have been tons of online hacks showcasing how to use Dollar Tree pool noodles to create cute and charming decor on a budget, and now you can craft a fun piece of furniture as well. Annika Hinds (@blondesigns) is an avid DIYer and shared a TikTok video showing how these foam pool toys can be transformed into a gorgeous tufted ottoman. By constructing a wooden frame, Hinds uses the pool noodles to create sleek rows of puffs that wrap around the bench to form a unique and expensive looking piece. With three wooden squares, a wider wood board, some wood glue, four corner braces, screws, about six pool noodles, a staple gun, and fabric, you'll have everything you need to craft your own version of Hinds' ottoman. Depending on the materials you're working with and the style you want, you might also consider using quilt batting.
In a YouTube video about the project, Hinds explained that she saw a similar bench in a store for $474, but she was able to complete this pool noodle DIY for around $30. To get an elegant, luxurious look similar to Hinds' bench, you'll want to use a fabric that has a smooth, velvety quality and a rich color. For a different aesthetic, consider a more neutral fabric with a hint of texture. Though the video of this DIY showcases a small footrest ottoman, you could craft a larger bench to perfectly fit in with your needs and decor.
Constructing the wooden base of your tufted bench
Before you start thinking about your pool noodles, you need to make the frame for your unique DIY bench. In her videos, Annika Hinds uses three oriented strand board panels, cut to be 15 by 15 inch squares. Glue these pieces together to form a U shape, which will be the base of your bench. For those with wood working experience, you might build your own customized bench or use different dimensions before tufting with Hinds' pool noodle method. Otherwise, the small frame of this bench makes it the perfect ottoman for your small space.
While the glue will hold the shape of your ottoman, it won't be very sturdy on its own. To give a little more support to the seat of the bench, set two corner brackets on each side of the seat against the legs. Secure them with ½ inch screws. Wedge your shorter, thicker board into the middle of the U shape for support, but don't attach it yet. This will need to be done after upholstering. It seems as though Dollar Tree pool noodles are the secret tool to making a luxe DIY accent chair or bench, though certain steps of this project may be harder to complete. Building the frame of your furniture will be the simplest part of this DIY, but securing the pool noodles with fabric can be particularly tricky.
Creating a tufted look with foam pool noodles
With your frame upside down, drape a large piece of fabric over the bottom. While Annika Hinds puts the fabric directly onto the wood, laying quilt batting in between can help to add thickness to your bench and the tufts. This is especially helpful when you're working with a thinner fabric. Once your batting and fabric are lined up, staple the material into place, pulling it tight to prevent wrinkles as you work. Wrap your support board in the same fabric, tuck it back into the bench, and screw it into place.
Line up your foam noodle over the middle of the bench seat, checking that the sides of the noodle are long enough to reach the bottom of the ottoman's legs. If you don't like how tall the tufts are, cut the noodles in half lengthwise, setting the flat edge against your bench. Place the end of a very large piece of fabric onto the edge of your bench and staple. Now, flip the fabric over the bench, pulling it over the noodle. Staple the material to the top and sides of the furniture, holding it tightly and fixing the foam all the way around. Stretchier fabric could make this step easier. Repeat with each noodle before stapling the loose fabric at the ends of the foam. Keeping the noodles perfectly straight as you work is crucial to achieving the look of this furniture.