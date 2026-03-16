DIYer Turns Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into A Cozy Tufted Bench On A Budget

For years, there have been tons of online hacks showcasing how to use Dollar Tree pool noodles to create cute and charming decor on a budget, and now you can craft a fun piece of furniture as well. Annika Hinds (@blondesigns) is an avid DIYer and shared a TikTok video showing how these foam pool toys can be transformed into a gorgeous tufted ottoman. By constructing a wooden frame, Hinds uses the pool noodles to create sleek rows of puffs that wrap around the bench to form a unique and expensive looking piece. With three wooden squares, a wider wood board, some wood glue, four corner braces, screws, about six pool noodles, a staple gun, and fabric, you'll have everything you need to craft your own version of Hinds' ottoman. Depending on the materials you're working with and the style you want, you might also consider using quilt batting.

In a YouTube video about the project, Hinds explained that she saw a similar bench in a store for $474, but she was able to complete this pool noodle DIY for around $30. To get an elegant, luxurious look similar to Hinds' bench, you'll want to use a fabric that has a smooth, velvety quality and a rich color. For a different aesthetic, consider a more neutral fabric with a hint of texture. Though the video of this DIY showcases a small footrest ottoman, you could craft a larger bench to perfectly fit in with your needs and decor.