Turn An Affordable Dollar Tree Burner Cover Into A Stylish Countertop Storage Tray

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Are your countertops becoming a catch-all spot for everyday clutter? When counters lack storage, they get messy quickly. Instead, try using a Dollar Tree burner cover to DIY stylish countertop decor. Compact storage pieces that double as chic decor can be expensive, but this simple project allows you to solve both your storage and decor needs for less. On YouTube, The Crazy Craft Lady showed how easy it is to craft a stunning storage tray without breaking the bank. She used a miniature plant pot from the store to create a pedestal for the burner cover that transformed it into a cute, convenient catch-all tray. After a quick application of spray paint, no one will guess that your storage is really repurposed Dollar Tree supplies.

If your retail location doesn't have the same mini planters, Home Depot carries a 2-inch Mini Terra Cotta Pot for about $1.50. Otherwise, upcycle one from your gardening supplies, or opt for another base. To create a decorative tray with this Dollar Tree DIY, The Crazy Craft Lady added three-dimensional accents to the sides of the burner cover. By pressing a bit of air-drying Curiosity Modeling Clay ($1.75) from the budget store into a mold, you can make customized features to enhance and personalize your tray. Beads or gems are great alternatives for a different style. For those who can't find the famed burner covers, pie pans will work as well.