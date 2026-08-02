Turn An Affordable Dollar Tree Burner Cover Into A Stylish Countertop Storage Tray
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Are your countertops becoming a catch-all spot for everyday clutter? When counters lack storage, they get messy quickly. Instead, try using a Dollar Tree burner cover to DIY stylish countertop decor. Compact storage pieces that double as chic decor can be expensive, but this simple project allows you to solve both your storage and decor needs for less. On YouTube, The Crazy Craft Lady showed how easy it is to craft a stunning storage tray without breaking the bank. She used a miniature plant pot from the store to create a pedestal for the burner cover that transformed it into a cute, convenient catch-all tray. After a quick application of spray paint, no one will guess that your storage is really repurposed Dollar Tree supplies.
If your retail location doesn't have the same mini planters, Home Depot carries a 2-inch Mini Terra Cotta Pot for about $1.50. Otherwise, upcycle one from your gardening supplies, or opt for another base. To create a decorative tray with this Dollar Tree DIY, The Crazy Craft Lady added three-dimensional accents to the sides of the burner cover. By pressing a bit of air-drying Curiosity Modeling Clay ($1.75) from the budget store into a mold, you can make customized features to enhance and personalize your tray. Beads or gems are great alternatives for a different style. For those who can't find the famed burner covers, pie pans will work as well.
Tips to DIY an adorable countertop tray from a burner cover
First, The Crazy Craft Lady made several strips of clay accents with a braided, rope-like texture. If you don't have a mold, create your own clay design or choose a different accent, such as strings of beads. After removing the dried clay from the mold, the DIYer used a combination of hot glue and E6000 adhesive to secure the decorations onto the side of the burner cover. To make the lifted tray, glue the bottom of the burner cover onto the upside-down mini plant pot. Alternatively, flipping the burner cover over and fixing the top of it to the pedestal gives your tray a rim to contain small odds and ends.
If you'd prefer a decorative base, Dollar Tree's Glass Taper Candle Holder has a more detailed shape. For a taller storage tray, glue a stemmed drinking glass, such as a margarita glass, onto the burner cover. No matter what stand you opt for, spray paint the whole tray after assembly to make the separate pieces look cohesive. Alternatively, paint the base and wrap the burner cover in jute rope for a woven, farmhouse aesthetic.Then, organizing countertop clutter with this cute and functional Dollar Tree DIY is easy. Set it in the corner of your kitchen or bathroom counter to catch small clutter. From spices to fruit to hair accessories to hygiene supplies, this tray will corral whatever is overtaking your countertop.