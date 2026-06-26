Use A Dollar Tree Burner Cover For Stylish Countertop Storage You Can DIY
With miscellaneous items strewn all over the surface, countertops can seem like an overwhelming clutter magnet. If you're tired of the mess, this Dollar Tree DIY makes maximizing counter space easier with a chic solution. Though they might not seem useful aside from the stove, the budget store's sets of burner covers are the key to this adorable and functional storage. The metal covers are shaped like container lids, and they fit surprisingly well atop Dollar Tree's round wire baskets. Adding a knob to the cover allows you to craft a stylish lid for your countertop basket storage. To make your storage even cuter, attach a candlestick holder or a glass to the bottom of the basket to create a farmhouse-style stand. To complete this project, you'll also need spray paint, a strong adhesive, and possibly a hole punch.
This easy burner cover lid DIY transforms your storage from a simple wire basket into cute and functional decor. When deciding what to stash in your lidded basket, keep in mind that you'll still be able to see inside. This small, decorative container would be perfect for storing small, loose items, such as coffee pods, drink packets, or even coffee filters. Alternatively, use this fun project to create decorative kitchen towel storage on a budget. The lidded basket would also look adorable as bathroom counter storage. A pack of two Dollar Tree stove burner covers is $1.25, while the round wire basket is $1.50, keeping your organization as low-cost as it is cute.
DIYing a decorative storage basket with a burner cover lid
When picking up your basket and stove burner covers, quickly check that the bin is the correct size for the larger cover to fit over the rim. To make the burner cover look more like a lid, add a drawer pull to the center. For a sturdier knob, punch a hole in the middle of the metal cover and screw the drawer pull into place. Gluing the knob onto the cover is an easier option and lets you substitute a regular knob for a cute figurine or ornament.
To turn Dollar Tree finds into stylish countertop storage, add a stand to the bottom of your basket. The stoneware pillar candle pedestals would work great. However, a stemmed glass, such as a margarita glass, can substitute for the candle holder. Glue the candle holder or the flat bottom of a glass onto the wire basket. If you're concerned this may not be sturdy enough, glue a plate or the small stove burner cover onto the bottom of your basket first.
If you don't like the design on your burner cover, spray paint it before assembling your DIY storage. Consider painting the candle holder to match your lid for a chic look. If you use glass, painting it will help it to blend into your project better. Finally, set your storage on your counter, fill it with your odds and ends, and replace the lid for a cute solution to clutter.