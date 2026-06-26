Use A Dollar Tree Burner Cover For Stylish Countertop Storage You Can DIY

With miscellaneous items strewn all over the surface, countertops can seem like an overwhelming clutter magnet. If you're tired of the mess, this Dollar Tree DIY makes maximizing counter space easier with a chic solution. Though they might not seem useful aside from the stove, the budget store's sets of burner covers are the key to this adorable and functional storage. The metal covers are shaped like container lids, and they fit surprisingly well atop Dollar Tree's round wire baskets. Adding a knob to the cover allows you to craft a stylish lid for your countertop basket storage. To make your storage even cuter, attach a candlestick holder or a glass to the bottom of the basket to create a farmhouse-style stand. To complete this project, you'll also need spray paint, a strong adhesive, and possibly a hole punch.

This easy burner cover lid DIY transforms your storage from a simple wire basket into cute and functional decor. When deciding what to stash in your lidded basket, keep in mind that you'll still be able to see inside. This small, decorative container would be perfect for storing small, loose items, such as coffee pods, drink packets, or even coffee filters. Alternatively, use this fun project to create decorative kitchen towel storage on a budget. The lidded basket would also look adorable as bathroom counter storage. A pack of two Dollar Tree stove burner covers is $1.25, while the round wire basket is $1.50, keeping your organization as low-cost as it is cute.