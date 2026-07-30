Turn Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into A Stylish DIY Room Divider In No Time

To make the rectangular base for the room divider, summerrayneco taped eight pieces of poster board together. Use more or fewer poster boards to make the perfect-sized privacy screen for your space. You can also cut a piece of plywood to the correct size.

Next, affix your pool noodles to the poster board or wood. Keep the noodles as they are for larger tufts, or slice them in half for less exaggerated features. To secure the foam strips to the base, spray the poster board or wood with adhesive and then place the pool noodles. Completely cover the base with parallel noodles before upholstering. The DIYer glued the fabric onto the noodles, tucking the material into the seams to form the tufts. Alternatively, with a plywood back, use a staple gun to secure the fabric to the wood. Pull the material tightly over the noodle after gluing it in place, then staple the fabric. With this method, add one noodle at a time, upholstering it before securing the next piece of foam.

There's no need to buy a privacy screen when you can easily DIY one, but this foam-and-paper (or wood) divider will not stay upright on its own. Summerrayneco placed each end of the divider between a bracket and a block of wood. You can also insert the top of the bracket inside the center of the last noodle. Alternatively, screw a bracket onto each side of both ends of the wooden base to complete the project.