Turn Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into A Stylish DIY Room Divider In No Time
An open-plan living space can feel more intimate and cozy when you separate it into rooms, but dividers are surprisingly expensive. If you're looking for an ultra budget-friendly project to craft your own partition, this genius way to transform Dollar Tree pool noodles is inexpensive yet stylish. TikToker summerrayneco showed off her homemade, cloth-covered room divider. With several pool noodles, sheets of poster board, and fabric, the DIYer crafted a functional and sleek privacy screen panel.
Velvety fabric gives the room divider an elegant, luxurious feel, but repurposing scrap fabric of any kind keeps this pool noodle upcycle cost-effective. Old blankets with a shiny, soft texture or old curtains can also be used to cover the room divider. To keep the material taut, use staples to affix the fabric. The DIYer used poster board for the frame, and Dollar Tree sells a six-pack of Jot poster boards for $1.25. For a sturdier option, consider plywood or scrap wood in place of poster board. This method is often shown by crafters who use pool noodles to DIY a headboard on a budget, but it works just as well as a room divider. To make the screen freestanding, summerrayneco used L-shaped wall brackets and a few pieces of wood to make a floor stand. If you plan to use a plywood base, you could attach the brackets directly to it to form feet.
How to build an upholstered room divider with pool noodles
To make the rectangular base for the room divider, summerrayneco taped eight pieces of poster board together. Use more or fewer poster boards to make the perfect-sized privacy screen for your space. You can also cut a piece of plywood to the correct size.
Next, affix your pool noodles to the poster board or wood. Keep the noodles as they are for larger tufts, or slice them in half for less exaggerated features. To secure the foam strips to the base, spray the poster board or wood with adhesive and then place the pool noodles. Completely cover the base with parallel noodles before upholstering. The DIYer glued the fabric onto the noodles, tucking the material into the seams to form the tufts. Alternatively, with a plywood back, use a staple gun to secure the fabric to the wood. Pull the material tightly over the noodle after gluing it in place, then staple the fabric. With this method, add one noodle at a time, upholstering it before securing the next piece of foam.
@summerrayneco
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There's no need to buy a privacy screen when you can easily DIY one, but this foam-and-paper (or wood) divider will not stay upright on its own. Summerrayneco placed each end of the divider between a bracket and a block of wood. You can also insert the top of the bracket inside the center of the last noodle. Alternatively, screw a bracket onto each side of both ends of the wooden base to complete the project.