Quartz Vs. Granite: What's The Difference?

Homeowners have a lot to consider when planning a home renovation project that involves choosing stone. When comparing materials, buyers want to know which option between quartz and granite is going to cost less. While price is important, it doesn't encompass the entire picture of the difference between these materials. Quartz and granite are both popular choices for a wide variety of home surfaces, including countertops, vanities, backsplashes, tabletops, accent walls, and even flooring. The differences lie in how the two are produced, and how a homeowner can use each material's strengths toward their needs.

Quartz is a natural mineral made of silicone dioxide that appears in the form of clear crystals. In order to become attractive countertops or backsplashes, the crystals are crushed and combined with a binder and pigment to create slabs that have a wide range of colors and patterns. This adaptability is one of the reasons why quartz has been listed as a favorite of HGTV personalities like the Property Brothers.

Granite is also a natural stone product that is produced from quarrying. Quartz is actually a primary mineral in granite composition, but the rock is also made up of feldspar. This creates an extremely hard surface that has its own unique patterns and colors, meaning no two granite slabs will be the same.