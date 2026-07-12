Granite Vs. Quartz Countertops: Which Costs Less?

Picking the right kitchen countertop material is one of the most important decisions you can make for your home. Countertops are a substantial investment, so you want to choose a material that will stand up to kitchen wear-and-tear, while also fitting within your budget. Two common choices are granite and quartz. To break down which costs less, as well as the pros and cons of the materials, Hunker gained an exclusive interview with Stuart Pumpelly, team leader at the Washington, D.C. firm Four Brothers Design + Build.

"On a per-square-foot basis, entry-level granite is usually the cheaper option. Basic granite can come in well under quartz, while a rare or exotic imported slab can cost more than any quartz on the market," Pumpelly explains. He also notes that because granite is a natural material, its prices fluctuate from slab to slab. Quartz, being an engineered product, is going to have a more consistent price. However, Pumpelly says quartz often comes with "manufacturing and brand markup(s) that keep the average price competitive with, or sometimes above, mid-range granite."

In terms of which material homeowners trend towards, Pumpelly tells us, "We are not seeing many clients select basic granite slabs. If they select granite, they tend to go on the more exotic side. Otherwise, quartz is still the go-to choice among most homeowners." So, for most homeowners on a budget, quartz is going to be the best countertop material for your kitchen (even the Property Brothers say so).