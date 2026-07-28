Costco Is Selling An 18-Piece Glass Pyrex Set For Less Than $35 — But Not For Long
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Your Costco membership opens up so many possibilities: hot, fresh rotisserie chickens, discounted vacations, cheaper gas. There could even be Costco perks you didn't know about. But one of the best is the fact that you can find monthly discounts on many of the widely varied goods carried by the warehouse retailer. Right now, one of those deals is designed to help organize your kitchen and store your leftovers effectively. The Pyrex Snapware 18-Piece Glass Food Storage Set is available for $30.99 until August 23, 2026. That's a savings of $5.
The discount is a special manufacturer's savings offer and is for a limited time while supplies last, and each member is limited to five sets. It comes with nine containers and matching airtight, leak-proof lids that snap into place with four locking tabs to secure them. The pieces range in size from a pair of 1-cup round containers to a large, 6-cup rectangular one. The tempered glass pieces can go in the refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, and microwave safely. They're also preheated oven-safe to temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (container only, not the lid). Write-and-Erase lids make it easier to keep track of what you're storing inside the stain-resistant containers.
How to use the Pyrex set in your kitchen
As you're exploring the Costco home and garden finds, it's often helpful to check the reviews. This particular set has a 4.6-star rating with over 12,500 reviews. Negative reviews frequently mention how easily the glass cracks or chips, which can create a dangerous situation. Some shoppers mention that they previously purchased glass Pyrex storage sets with success but that the newer sets don't hold up as well. Another complaint is that the lids don't last long before they stop snapping securely onto the containers. That can be a problem for food safety and freshness.
This set won't make it on the list of best kitchen finds of 2026 at Costco for those people. However, there are still over 10,000 5-star reviews, so there are plenty of consumers who do have good luck with these storage bowls. Those reviewers mention that the lid snaps on tight, which can help you keep food fresh. The matching set includes a variety of sizes and shapes, which gives you more options when storing different portion sizes or types of food. With the same lid style and clear glass design, all of the containers coordinate well, even through the size and shape aren't identical.
When considering this set, think about the sizes and shapes of storage containers you typically use. The nestable design makes it easier to stack like-shaped bowls in your cabinet. However, if you prefer all one shape for easier placement in the fridge, this set might not work well for you.