What's New At Costco: 7 Best Kitchen Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
If you're only heading to Costco for a cheap lunch or bulk pricing on paper goods, you're missing out. The giant membership club carries a huge variety of items that can improve your kitchen, from the Costco cookware that may be one of the best deals in 2026 to surprisingly competitive prices on appliances that always include installation and free haul away of your old ones. Although you'll have to spend $65 per year to become a Costco member, if you sign up during a promotional period like the one happening in May 2026, some of that investment will be immediately returned to you via a digital card that you can use on anything in the store. Whether you're a longtime member or finally joining the millions of people who love to snag deals at their local warehouse, we've rounded up some of the best new Costco kitchen finds of 2026 (so far).
Since kitchens are one of the hardest working rooms in the house, there's more to sprucing them up than making sure your pantry is stuffed full of your family's favorite foods. Costco can certainly help you do that, too, but we think it's worth considering the servingware, storage solutions, and other surprising kitchen finds that have just hit the shelves. While some items are so new they don't have many reviews yet, plenty of customers are already raving about bigger ticket items on our list. From small caddies to countertop appliances, if you want to be the ultimate host without spending a fortune, Costco has a wide range of kitchen items worth considering.
Thomasville Comfort Mats
Dozens of Costco customers have already given the new Thomasville Comfort Mat Accent & Runner 2-Pack a five star rating, describing them as beautiful and a great value. Available in a dainty lemon yellow and white floral pattern, both mats are made of a stain-resistant foam coated with an anti-slip backing. Although a few wished they were more plush, one happy user described the $40 kitchen find by writing, "They are thick enough to help as an anti-fatigue mat but not so thick that you will trip over them. The quality is good. The colors are beautiful."
Ello Glass Meal Prep Container Set
Whether you're committed to meal prepping or you're desperate to find kitchen storage ideas that free up space, there's a new find at Costco that could help. The Ello 10-piece Glass Meal Prep Container Set only has one five-star rating so far from a member who said "I love the color and quality", but the brand gets plenty of high praise from happy customers on its own website. The $35 set contains five oven- and microwave-safe glass containers, along with snapping leak-proof lids and silicone protection bases that allow for easy stacking.
Oneida Flatware Set with Caddy
Costco's new Oneida 24-piece Flatware Set with Caddy could come in handy if you love dining al fresco but hate emptying your silverware drawer to set the table. The $40 find includes eight stainless forks, knives, and spoons, plus a woven caddy in brown or gray. It only has a few ratings so far, but one fan raved (and shared a picnic cleanup alternative) writing, "I found these comfortable to hold and lovely in appearance. The caddy is handy and holds a packet of wipes too, which is better than napkins when cooking or eating with your hands."
Mikasa Samantha 12-Piece Color Bone China Dinnerware
Although they are nowhere near as elaborate as the rare vintage dinnerware you'd be lucky to find at an estate sale or thrift store, Costco members are already loving the new Mikasa Samantha 12-Piece Bone China. Available in soft pink or blue, the $80 set includes four bowls, salad plates, and dinner plates in a chip-resistant, microwave- and dishwasher-safe material. "The set is, for the most part, perfect," wrote one customer. "Wonderfully priced beautiful dishes," reported another.
Elements Rechargeable Bug Repelling Fans
If you've had your eye on the Elements Rechargeable Bug Repelling Fans, you'll be excited to find them on the shelves at Costco. Sold in a 2-pack for $24, they're cheaper than the ones you'll find on Amazon while also being available in more colors. Both the silver and black versions deter flies and other bugs thanks to spinning holographic blades that create movement and light patterns that deter pests but are soft and safe for human hands. The fans are powered by a lithium battery charged using the included USB cables.
Brio 740i Nugget Ice Maker
If you're one of the many people who are absolutely obsessed with nugget ice, there's a new Costco kitchen find dozens of members think is worth the $250 price. Designed as a compact countertop appliance, the stainless steel Brio 740i Nugget Ice Maker has an easy-to-fill integrated water tank that allows it to produce up to 44 pounds of nugget ice a day. Although several people reported getting slushy results from their machines, more than twice that many raved about the sleek construction, quick freezing process, and simple setup and maintenance.
Roborock QX Revo Arc Robot Vacuum
Are robot vacuums worth it? According to over 100 Costco customers, when it comes to the Roborock QX Revo Arc the answer is a resounding yes. The $650 smart device features LiDAR navigation, hot water mopping for spills, and strong suction paired with a flexible side-arm brush for getting those tricky crumbs out of the corners. It also comes with a simple dock where recharging, self-cleaning, and auto-drying make the cleaning experience hands-free. That's where one customer says it really shines, explaining, "Helps a lot in the kitchen. It's completely hands off... I love it."