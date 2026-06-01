What's New At Costco: 7 Best Kitchen Finds Of 2026 (So Far)

If you're only heading to Costco for a cheap lunch or bulk pricing on paper goods, you're missing out. The giant membership club carries a huge variety of items that can improve your kitchen, from the Costco cookware that may be one of the best deals in 2026 to surprisingly competitive prices on appliances that always include installation and free haul away of your old ones. Although you'll have to spend $65 per year to become a Costco member, if you sign up during a promotional period like the one happening in May 2026, some of that investment will be immediately returned to you via a digital card that you can use on anything in the store. Whether you're a longtime member or finally joining the millions of people who love to snag deals at their local warehouse, we've rounded up some of the best new Costco kitchen finds of 2026 (so far).

Since kitchens are one of the hardest working rooms in the house, there's more to sprucing them up than making sure your pantry is stuffed full of your family's favorite foods. Costco can certainly help you do that, too, but we think it's worth considering the servingware, storage solutions, and other surprising kitchen finds that have just hit the shelves. While some items are so new they don't have many reviews yet, plenty of customers are already raving about bigger ticket items on our list. From small caddies to countertop appliances, if you want to be the ultimate host without spending a fortune, Costco has a wide range of kitchen items worth considering.