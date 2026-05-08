This Costco Cookware Set May Be One Of The Best Kitchen Deals Of May 2026
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Purchasing a new set of pots and pans isn't just a good way to go about upgrading your kitchen, it's also a decent way to upgrade your daily routine. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American adult spends about 40 minutes each day on food preparation and cleanup. For people who love to cook, that number is, of course, even higher. And if you're going to spend so much time in the kitchen, why not opt for a new, full cookware set? The obvious obstacle is usually the cost. However, if you look at Costco's latest deal on the Tramontina 12-piece tri-ply clad stainless steel cookware set, you might be pleasantly surprised. This collection of seven pots and pans and five lids is currently on sale for $190, while supplies last. That's $50 down from Costco's normal price of $240. For further perspective on this deal, note that this cookware set is also available from Walmart and Amazon, but for $280 and $300, respectively.
Tramontina's 12-piece set comes with standard 8-inch and 10-inch sauté pans, plus a deeper 3-quart sauté pan with a lid, a pair of covered sauce pans, a 5-quart dutch oven, and a large stock pot. The lids are all stainless steel, rather than glass, and everything that comes with the set is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Because the components are made from stainless steel, they're notably among the most suitable pans for ceramic-glass cooktops.
Is it worth getting this Costco cookware set while it's on sale?
Reviews for the 12-piece Tramontina set on Costco's website are quite positive; the product currently has 4.5 stars out of 5 with almost 1,400 reviews. One customer notes that the set is "good value for the money for sure," and adds, "I don't think you will regret purchasing." Another reviewer points out that the set is reasonably priced and says they would recommend it "to both new and experienced cooks." A 1-star review, however, claims the pans are "not actually dishwasher safe," explaining that, "after just one year of use, the edges of the pan are wearing away leaving it razor sharp. Tramontina's response was to not put them in the dishwasher." If you purchase this set, you may therefore want to stick to hand washing. If the cookware gets damaged in other ways, you can always learn how to repair dented stainless steel pots and pans, or see if the set qualifies for Costco's return policy.
Before you decide whether or not this Tramontina set is right for your kitchen, make sure you're familiar with the general benefits and drawbacks of stainless steel. Stainless steel pots and pans like the ones Tramontina offers typically have a high level of durability and are excellent at distributing heat evenly. With the right amount of oil, you usually won't have an issue with food sticking to them. However, if food does get stuck to the pan, it can be difficult to clean up. Stainless steel pans are also much heavier than your average non-stick fry pan. If you do end up deciding not to snatch up this Costco deal, you'll want to learn how to make your normal non-stick pans last longer instead.