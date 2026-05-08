This Costco Cookware Set May Be One Of The Best Kitchen Deals Of May 2026

Reviews for the 12-piece Tramontina set on Costco's website are quite positive; the product currently has 4.5 stars out of 5 with almost 1,400 reviews. One customer notes that the set is "good value for the money for sure," and adds, "I don't think you will regret purchasing." Another reviewer points out that the set is reasonably priced and says they would recommend it "to both new and experienced cooks." A 1-star review, however, claims the pans are "not actually dishwasher safe," explaining that, "after just one year of use, the edges of the pan are wearing away leaving it razor sharp. Tramontina's response was to not put them in the dishwasher." If you purchase this set, you may therefore want to stick to hand washing. If the cookware gets damaged in other ways, you can always learn how to repair dented stainless steel pots and pans, or see if the set qualifies for Costco's return policy.

Before you decide whether or not this Tramontina set is right for your kitchen, make sure you're familiar with the general benefits and drawbacks of stainless steel. Stainless steel pots and pans like the ones Tramontina offers typically have a high level of durability and are excellent at distributing heat evenly. With the right amount of oil, you usually won't have an issue with food sticking to them. However, if food does get stuck to the pan, it can be difficult to clean up. Stainless steel pans are also much heavier than your average non-stick fry pan. If you do end up deciding not to snatch up this Costco deal, you'll want to learn how to make your normal non-stick pans last longer instead.