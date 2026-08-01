Turn Old Frying Pans Into Gorgeous Bathroom Countertop Storage With This Fun DIY

As with most DIYs that upcycle common household items, the first step is to disguise their original purpose. Remove the handles by unscrewing, sawing, or twisting them off, and place masking tape over the hole. Then, drill two small holes in the center of each frying pan.

The next step is to mask any rust, scratches, or imperfections. Coat the inside of the pans with white acrylic paint as a primer before spray painting them with a metallic color. Be sure to use a shade that matches your bathroom's fixtures and accents, such as a bronze, brass, or silver shade. Don't worry about any paint touching the outside of the pans, as you'll be wrapping them entirely in rope, such as PerkDecor's Jute Twine. Metallic rope can be used for a more glam look, or you can opt for a more vivid version if you'd like a pop of color. Once the pans are dry, start wrapping the rope at the middle of each frying pan base, working it outward in a spiral pattern and hot-gluing as you go. The next step is to insert the dowels, placing the simple cylinder in the center to connect the two, and the spindle-shaped dowel on the top pan for decorative appeal. Also wrap rope around each dowel for a polished look.

Once assembled, this rustic storage shelf can be styled in the corner of a bathroom countertop, where you can hold everyday essentials, nail polish, cosmetics, small perfumes, hair accessories, and more. It makes clutter look deliberate, adding personality, style, and storage to a bathroom space. If you need more storage, add a third pan to create an extra tier. Or try pairing this idea with other ideas that maximize your space, like the clever mason jar DIY for bathroom storage.