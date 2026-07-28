You Don't Need A Weeder — This Common Tool Is Already In Your Shed
Here's the deal: You don't need some brand-name, exclusive tool to remove weeds from your yard. In fact, there is a common tool that is already in your shed or toolbox: a screwdriver. This is one of the essential, DIY-starter-pack tools that everyone needs to have. A screwdriver's main function is to drive in and remove screws from various materials. They're indispensable for hanging pictures, repairing appliances, building structures, and, as it turns out, weeding.
While it can be strenuous to pull weeds by hand, it is one of the most effective methods for weeding, as it removes the entire plant from the ground. A screwdriver helps by giving you more leverage to remove the weed, and access to their tricky root system. A standard flathead screwdriver is the tool most gardeners recommend for weeding, though you could use whatever kind you happen to have. The flathead's slimmer profile also makes it ideal for removing weeds from in between pavers or cracks in concrete.
This slimmer profile is the main reason why a screwdriver has an advantage over other weeders like hoes or a Japanese hori hori knife, which have wider, sharper blades that can't quite get into the tight areas that a screwdriver can reach. Plus, a $2 screwdriver costs way less than a $60 hand weeder.
How to remove weeds with a screwdriver
Before you disown weeders altogether, it is important to understand that screwdrivers aren't exactly intended to be the only weeding tool you have. If you need to weed a larger swath, long-handled weeders are going to be your best bet. Plus, the ergonomics of the longer handle make weeding an easier chore for those with mobility or back issues. A hand rotary weeder is a solid option if you need that extra length.
However, if you are going to use a screwdriver to remove weeds, it is an exceptionally easy task to perform. Insert the screwdriver at an angle directly into the soil where the weed is, then pull back on the handle. The entire weed should emerge, roots and all, from the soil. Repeat the process for as many weeds as you need to remove. The removal of the roots will save you from having to dig them out by hand.
The long length of the screwdriver blade makes it a tool that can handle weeds with deep taproots, like a dandelion, as well as shallow rooted weeds, like crabgrass. However you decide to use it, a good screwdriver is another tool you can add to your weeding arsenal.