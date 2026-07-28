You Don't Need A Weeder — This Common Tool Is Already In Your Shed

Here's the deal: You don't need some brand-name, exclusive tool to remove weeds from your yard. In fact, there is a common tool that is already in your shed or toolbox: a screwdriver. This is one of the essential, DIY-starter-pack tools that everyone needs to have. A screwdriver's main function is to drive in and remove screws from various materials. They're indispensable for hanging pictures, repairing appliances, building structures, and, as it turns out, weeding.

While it can be strenuous to pull weeds by hand, it is one of the most effective methods for weeding, as it removes the entire plant from the ground. A screwdriver helps by giving you more leverage to remove the weed, and access to their tricky root system. A standard flathead screwdriver is the tool most gardeners recommend for weeding, though you could use whatever kind you happen to have. The flathead's slimmer profile also makes it ideal for removing weeds from in between pavers or cracks in concrete.

This slimmer profile is the main reason why a screwdriver has an advantage over other weeders like hoes or a Japanese hori hori knife, which have wider, sharper blades that can't quite get into the tight areas that a screwdriver can reach. Plus, a $2 screwdriver costs way less than a $60 hand weeder.