Not Shovels, Not Hoes: The Easy Way To Remove Weeds Without Hand-Pulling
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When the weed growth starts outpacing your plant growth, you know it's time to get serious about removal. No, we're not suggesting harsh chemical weed killers that can hurt pollinators and damage plants you actually want to keep. And we're not suggesting back-breaking hand pulling on your hands and knees. You don't even need to sling a garden hoe like a pioneer. The secret? Grab yourself a wheeled weeding tool with a long handle — something like this Yeelor Rotary Cultivator will do the trick. It's one of the best ways to get rid of weeds in the garden without killing other plants.
If you've ever heard of the Garden Weasel, then you know what we're talking about. No matter what brand you buy, you'll get a long-handled tool with spikey wheels attached to the end. As you push the tool through the soil, the wheels spin to help break up the soil, mix nutrients into your garden, and tear out the weeds. It's a bit like a powered cultivator on a smaller scale. It's ideal when you mainly want to focus on weed removal.
The typically narrow head on a hand rotary weeder lets you weed narrow spaces in your garden without disrupting your plants. Since the wheels rotate as you push, a rotary weeder takes less effort to use than a hoe. It also works the soil to a consistent depth, so you don't accidentally dig too deep and disrupt healthy plant roots. Add this person-powered rotary weeder to your list of essential garden tools to keep your landscape healthy and tidy.
Clear weeds with a hand rotary cultivator
You'll find several versions of this hand weeder, and while they're similar, there are key differences to consider. Choose a handle length (often available between 57 and 73 inches long) that works for your height, or choose a model with an adjustable handle length. Compare the number of wheels and the number of teeth on each wheel to get an idea of how well the tool will tear through the soil and weeds. The width of the head also matters if you want to fit the cultivator through narrow spaces. Some models also have adjustable tines or removable wheels, so you can narrow the head to fit tight garden areas.
To keep weeds and grass out of vegetable gardens and flower beds, position your rotary weeding tool in the dirt. Move the tool back and forth through the area where you want to remove weeds. Adjust the pressure you use as needed based on the soil consistency and the strength of the weeds you're removing. Pick up the weed remnants and discard them to keep them from regrowing.
Keep in mind that perennial weeds, like dandelions and thistle, could continue growing back even if you use the rotary weeder on them. That's because they often use underground growth methods that you can't fully obliterate with the hand tool. It could be effective on annual weeds that haven't gone to seed yet.