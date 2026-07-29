Consumer Reports Names The Worst Dishwashers Of 2026, And They're Also Some Of The Priciest

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A dishwasher is a major kitchen purchase. When you're spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars on an appliance meant to make life easier, you want it to do just that: improve your daily life. When it doesn't — if it leaves leftover food residue or doesn't dry dishes — it becomes more of a hassle than a help.

That's why many shoppers research the best dishwasher brands before investing in an appliance. Consumer Reports is a go-to source for third-party tested reviews, reporting on both the best and worst dishwashers. After all, you should also know which models to avoid, as well as the ones to look for. Ahead, we delve into the findings from Consumer Reports' testing and compared its results to consumer reviews.

Consumer Reports has tested hundreds of dishwashers and considers feedback from tens of thousands of CR members too, so it isn't just comparing between a handful of models. Testers consider washing performance, drying performance, ease of use, energy efficiency, cycle time, and noise when evaluating these appliances. This year's report shows that a high price doesn't always mean good quality, with a couple of expensive models scoring low marks. Online reviews at major retailer websites tended to agree with Consumer Reports' test results — though there was one outlier.