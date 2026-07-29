Consumer Reports Names The Worst Dishwashers Of 2026, And They're Also Some Of The Priciest
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A dishwasher is a major kitchen purchase. When you're spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars on an appliance meant to make life easier, you want it to do just that: improve your daily life. When it doesn't — if it leaves leftover food residue or doesn't dry dishes — it becomes more of a hassle than a help.
That's why many shoppers research the best dishwasher brands before investing in an appliance. Consumer Reports is a go-to source for third-party tested reviews, reporting on both the best and worst dishwashers. After all, you should also know which models to avoid, as well as the ones to look for. Ahead, we delve into the findings from Consumer Reports' testing and compared its results to consumer reviews.
Consumer Reports has tested hundreds of dishwashers and considers feedback from tens of thousands of CR members too, so it isn't just comparing between a handful of models. Testers consider washing performance, drying performance, ease of use, energy efficiency, cycle time, and noise when evaluating these appliances. This year's report shows that a high price doesn't always mean good quality, with a couple of expensive models scoring low marks. Online reviews at major retailer websites tended to agree with Consumer Reports' test results — though there was one outlier.
Some expensive dishwashers performed poorly
When a product is more expensive than most others on the market, you expect it to have some premium features. When it can't even live up to basic expectations, it's a dud. According to Consumer Reports, the Smeg STU2FABWH2 and Viking VDWU524SS fall under this umbrella. These are both pricey models: the Smeg dishwasher costs around $1,900 and the Viking model around $2,250.
The Smeg STU2FABWH2 comes from one of the top retro kitchenware brands. Its aesthetics will appeal to a vintage-loving crowd. However, this model scored quite poorly on both lower wash and upper wash performance (CR judges each rack separately) and did an average job drying dishes. Inconveniently, it doesn't display how much time is left in a cycle. There are limited online reviews for this model, but at AJ Madison, it has a 3.4-star rating from 5 reviews. A commenter explains another inconvenience, saying, "This is a European design, and the unit doesn't accommodate many large plates or pots/pans in a single load," making it even less appealing for busy households.
The Viking VDWU524SS did a better job of washing dishes: The lower rack wash performance was good, and the upper wash performance was average. However, it did a poor job of drying. Considering its high price, mediocre performance, and unimaginative look (at least the Smeg has the brand's signature style), CR ranks this model one of the worst. Reviewers on the Best Buy website seem to agree, rating it 3.6 stars from over 100 reviews. A few reviews echo the poor drying sentiment, with one saying, "Although this dishwasher has many options for all [dishware]. It does not dry the dishes, leaving me to open the door and let it sit for multiple hours or overnight to dry."
Cheaper dishwashers that also tested poorly
A few cheaper models from big brands also didn't fare very well in testing. The Hotpoint HDF330PGRWW and Frigidaire FDHP4336AS received similarly low overall ratings. Their price depends on the retailer and discounts, but they're both cheaper than the models above, sitting in a mid-level price range.
The Hotpoint HDF330PGRWW had pretty poor performance ratings across the board. Its lower wash performance was average, its upper wash performance was worse. It ranked poorly for ease of use and did a mediocre job at drying, all while being fairly loud. This model is cheap, and its performance reflects that. It has a 3.7-star rating on the Lowe's website, with 20% of reviewers (over 500 shoppers) rating it only 1 star. Reviewers report issues ranging from rusty racks to malfunctioning control boards.
The Frigidaire FDHP4336AS comes from a well-known name, though recent testing by Consumer Reports warns that you should do your research before buying this fridge brand. Its washing performance came in below average, though it did a good job drying. It was also fairly loud and did not display the time remaining in the cycle. We saw this dishwasher on sale for as low as $530 and as high as $800. It earns mixed ratings from consumer online reviews: It actually has a 4.5-star rating from over 200 reviews on the ABT website. Many shoppers seem happy with their purchase, but negative reviews echo similar sentiments as CR testing, with one commenting, "It leaves dirt, marks, and discolored spots on my dishes, [with] especially poor cleaning on [the] top rack." In a similar price range, you can buy one of the best dishwashers on Consumer Reports' list (the Bosch 300 Series SHE3ADF5N), which fared much better in testing.