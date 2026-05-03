Not LG, Not KitchenAid: Consumer Reports Names The Top Dishwasher Brand For 2026
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If you're shopping for a dishwasher, you probably already know that there are dozens of well-known brands lining the aisles of stores, including household names like LG and Kitchenaid. But in 2026, one brand you may be less familiar with has topped the list by stalwart product reviewer, Consumer Reports (CR). Bosch makes CR's top-rated dishwashers this year, making a name for itself in the categories of brand reliability and owner satisfaction.
When trying to choose the best appliance for your kitchen, it is hard to know how a dishwasher sitting in a big box or hardware store aisle will perform. CR did the research for shoppers, combining lab testing with consumer surveys to come up with their 2026 ratings. They evaluated not only the basics of how a model washed and dried the dishes, but also its energy efficiency and noise. In addition, CR looked at how easy the dishwasher is to use, considering helpful features like rack adjustability so you can fit in all those awkwardly-sized pots and delicate wine glasses. Of the dozen brands and 139 standard dishwasher models that CR rated in 2026, Bosch sweeps the top 10 spots in CR's rankings. The sleek, stainless steel Bosch Benchmark SHP78CM5N ranks highest on their list, retailing for around $2,000. Although a hefty price tag is attached to many of the top Bosch picks, you can find more affordable models made by this brand in the top 20, like the Bosch 300 Series SHE3ADF5N, which retails for around $650.
How Bosch beats the other dishwasher brands
Avoiding unreliable kitchen appliance brands is hugely important when shopping for something like a dishwasher, which will take a beating from frequent use. German-engineered Bosch is known for its reliability, and its premium Benchmark series of appliances has a good reputation among service providers. Plus, based on a Consumer Reports survey of over 77,000 dishwasher buyers, Bosch was the least likely of any major brand to have issues or need service in its first five years of operation.
Bosch is often considered a luxury brand, and the price tags on its top-ranked models reflect its premium quality. The higher price tag could also be worth it if you are looking for a brand with a lower environmental impact. CR gives many of Bosch's models a "Green Choice" stamp of approval for energy and water usage (which is also helpful for those utility bills). And if finding an appliance brand made in America is important to you, it is good to know that Bosch has manufacturing plants in Tennessee and North Carolina.
If you really don't have the budget for a Bosch, there are recommended models from other brands on CR's ranking, including from Kitchenaid and LG. A "Smart Buy", according to CR, is the Whirlpool WDT730HAMZ, which retails for under $600 but gets high marks for sustainability and performance, even if it has a lower rating in owner satisfaction. But overall, these other manufacturers just can't beat Bosch as the top dishwasher brand in 2026.