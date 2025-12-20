The Unreliable Kitchen Appliance Brand Our Expert Warns Against Putting In Your Home

You might choose kitchen appliances based on features, appearance, or even the brand name. But if it's reliability you're concerned about, the opinion of your repair technician — not that of your neighbors and friends —is where the rubber meets the road. In an exclusive interview with House Digest, we asked YouTube's Scott The Fix-It Guy about appliance reliability, and he resolutely steered readers away from Samsung.

Over the course of countless service calls and almost 2,000 videos between his two appliance repair channels, Scott has learned to be wary of the quality of some Samsung products and parts. "In my over 25 years as an appliance technician," he said, "the one brand that I find to be the least reliable across all types of appliances, whether it be a washer, dryer, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, or refrigerator, the one brand to avoid like the plague is Samsung."

Strong words, and his very fair-minded Samsung repair videos subtly reveal some of the reasons behind those words. In one video, Scott praises a Samsung stove model for being easy to work on, which is a good thing since he also notes that "Samsung controllers don't last long." He expresses similar concerns about stove touchpads, an igniter that had to be replaced ... for the second time ... after only five years, and other parts that frequently fail. The problem, Scott says, is that Samsung parts tend to be cheap both in price and quality, and as a result, they simply don't last long.