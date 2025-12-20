The Unreliable Kitchen Appliance Brand Our Expert Warns Against Putting In Your Home
You might choose kitchen appliances based on features, appearance, or even the brand name. But if it's reliability you're concerned about, the opinion of your repair technician — not that of your neighbors and friends —is where the rubber meets the road. In an exclusive interview with House Digest, we asked YouTube's Scott The Fix-It Guy about appliance reliability, and he resolutely steered readers away from Samsung.
Over the course of countless service calls and almost 2,000 videos between his two appliance repair channels, Scott has learned to be wary of the quality of some Samsung products and parts. "In my over 25 years as an appliance technician," he said, "the one brand that I find to be the least reliable across all types of appliances, whether it be a washer, dryer, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, or refrigerator, the one brand to avoid like the plague is Samsung."
Strong words, and his very fair-minded Samsung repair videos subtly reveal some of the reasons behind those words. In one video, Scott praises a Samsung stove model for being easy to work on, which is a good thing since he also notes that "Samsung controllers don't last long." He expresses similar concerns about stove touchpads, an igniter that had to be replaced ... for the second time ... after only five years, and other parts that frequently fail. The problem, Scott says, is that Samsung parts tend to be cheap both in price and quality, and as a result, they simply don't last long.
More problems, more problem brands ... and a few bright spots
This view of Samsung won't come as a surprise to consumers. Because of common problems, reviewers say buyers should think twice before buying popular Samsung refrigerators. And the problem isn't only with Samsung's kitchen appliances. Appliance repair expert Scott The Fix-It Guy's videos describe problems with Samsung washer drain pumps and dryer controllers ... a problem also common to LG dryers. LG Refrigerators also famously had major compressor problems that shoppers shouldn't overlook. In our exclusive conversation with him, Scott indicated consumers should avoid LG appliances in general and has come to think about GE the same way. "15 years ago GE had a great reputation in making appliances," he said, adding that brands like Samsung, LG, and GE are attractive to consumers because of their low cost and features. "They unfortunately don't last long and are the brands I need to fix most often," Scott said.
So what does an appliance repair expert with vast experience recommend? Scott points consumers to Bosch and Miele dishwashers — two of the most reliable major appliance brands of 2025. "For Washers, Dryers, stoves, ovens, microwaves, and refrigerators, I would stick with Whirlpool," he said. "As an appliance technician, I've had the least problems with these brands."
Those brands' features, appearance, and name badges might all be great, but Scott leans focuses on reliability. "If you visit my house, you'll find a Bosch dishwasher," he said. "And all our other appliances are Whirlpool." They cost a bit more, but he hasn't had any problems with them. "We've been very happy with our machines," he said.